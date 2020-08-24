5 Ways WWE could bring back Sonya Deville

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, the one outcome that almost everybody saw coming was Sonya Deville's loss against Mandy Rose.

The stipulation of their SummerSlam clash was changed from a "Hair vs. Hair" Match to a "No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE" bout. Sonya has experienced some traumatic circumstances recently, and it made sense why a "Hair vs. Hair" stipulation just became silly and inappropriate as a result of those circumstances.

Sonya Deville may want to take some time off to heal in terms of mental well-being, which explains her loss against Mandy Rose at WWE's "Biggest Party of the Summer".

But it is never too early to speculate on how she may return once the time is right, so with that in mind, here are five Ways WWE could bring back Sonya Deville.

#5: RAW Underground

In a Sportskeeda exclusive interview conducted by Rick Ucchino, Sonya Deville was very confident that she would end up on RAW Underground sooner than later.

"I know I'll end up over there. Uh, it'll probably end up being me versus Shayna (Baszler) in Underground, uh, one of these days and I'd happily, uh, give her a little TKO action."

Shayna Baszler has appeared on Shane McMahon's RAW Underground, and recently, Marina Shafir also made her debut there.

While the idea is still in its early stages, it has become apparent that RAW Underground serves as a hard-hitting MMA alternative to WWE's usual style of Pro-Wrestling.

Sonya Deville also has an MMA record, so it would be great to see her square up against Shayna Baszler or other MMA Horsewomen like Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. RAW Underground would serve as an appropriate stage for that to happen.

Also, Deville appearing on the same showcase would be plausible as the rules of RAW Underground haven't been explicitly laid down yet.