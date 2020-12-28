5 Ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar when he decides to return

Brock Lesnar could return to WWE at any point in the next year. It is not known when he will be back, although it seems fair to assume that he will return once live fans are back in attendance for shows. The Beast is currently not contracted to WWE, to save costs, but that will likely change in the coming months.

Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season seem like a good estimate for Brock Lesnar's WWE return, with fans possibly returning for the January pay-per-view. He could be back as soon as the Rumble, or possibly closer to 'Mania. Either way, WWE will have lined up something big for him to sink his teeth into.

Since his quick sprint of a match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, WWE has been missing the star power of names like Lesnar among others, to an extent. The pay-per-view events in the ThunderDome seem fine, with consistently good quality, but RAW could do with a returning Beast.

Anyway, providing for every possible return date from Royal Rumble until, say, SummerSlam, here are five ways WWE could book Brock Lesnar when he decides to return.

#5 Brock Lesnar could face Drew McIntyre in a blockbuster rematch at Royal Rumble 2021

It might not be the likeliest option, but WWE could viably bring Brock Lesnar as quickly as possible as a response to RAW's low ratings. If he does return in January, The Beast would instantly go after Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship. The last time Lesnar wasn't anywhere near the world title when he was in WWE dates back to four years ago.

Brock Lesnar would give Monday nights an instant boost thanks to his star power and ability to entertain if he feels like it. He will have an ax to grind with McIntyre, who emphatically dethroned him at WrestleMania.

Their match was short likely because of the lack of fans in attendance, which might change for Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar are capable of pulling off a spectacular and violent match, one that would be fuelled by a raucous crowd. A big-time rematch between the two will likely happen, it is just a matter of when.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

Again, Brock Lesnar might not return at all in January. But this is as effective a spot he could have upon his comeback. The Beast could give McIntyre the true rub in front of live fans that was intended to happen at WrestleMania 36. Royal Rumble 2021 would definitely be much bigger for it.