5 ways WWE could make John Cena win his 17th world title

John Cena has won 16 world titles in his WWE career, which is tied for the record with Ric Flair. But will he win it for the 17th time?

It has been over four years since Cena won his 16th world title. He has taken up a reduced role in WWE since then, and it's highly unlikely that he'll appear at WrestleMania 37.

However, the Leader of the Cenation has confirmed that he will return when he can. He could have one final run in WWE, driven by the desire to win his 17th WWE Championship.

This return could possibly play out at WrestleMania 38 or 39, which is in Hollywood. There are multiple directions the company could go in for his quest to break the world title record.

Here are five ways WWE could book John Cena's road to becoming a 17-time world champion.

#5 None: John Cena retires at 16 world titles

John Cena and Ric Flair

Many fans think John Cena winning his 17th world title in WWE is a guarantee, but there's a chance that he could retire from the ring before claiming the record. Especially considering Cena is now a part-timer and hasn't wrestled in ages.

The WWE legend is aware of that fact, along with the prospect of him being too busy to ever have a final run with the company. A big moment like the history-making victory would require John Cena to commit to WWE for a few months at a stretch to tell an effective story.

Moreover, the company itself might want to preserve Ric Flair's legacy and keep him joint-top with 16 world titles, possibly so another WWE Superstar could break the record down the line. Somebody who has more of a connection to Flair than Cena ever did.

It does make sense for either Randy Orton or Charlotte Flair to reach 17 world titles in WWE, especially since they are current full-time stars in WWE. The uncertainty surrounding John Cena's in-ring future might let him down when it comes to another world title victory.

