Despite various creative changes made to the product, WWE hasn't really seen a notable boost when it comes to TV viewership for RAW and SmackDown.

One obvious change since the pandemic has been that the company started relying on several performers who could fill the gap left by Roman Reigns' absence.

Although WWE's profits during this quarter have quadrupled, the same cannot be said for viewership numbers every week. Over the years, Roman Reigns has been the only star who could almost reach the bar of popularity set by legends like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, and an unexpected return during this period could certainly shake things up for the better, albeit temporarily.

Here are 5 ways WWE could bring back Roman Reigns.

#5: Roman Reigns appears on WWE NXT to boost ratings

Roman Reigns and Keith Lee share a moment during Survivor Series 2019

Things have considerably changed for WWE NXT over the years. Somehow, it went from being a developmental brand to a show that now competes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite every Wednesday.

Even though both NXT and Dynamite have been putting on good shows lately, viewership numbers tend to be a controversial topic of discussion between Pro-Wrestling fans. This has even translated further in terms of actual content, where Chris Jericho calls himself the "Demo God" on AEW Dynamite every week.

Could you imagine what would the conversation be if Roman Reigns makes his WWE return on NXT instead of RAW or SmackDown?

The numbers won't just go up temporarily, but Reigns would find himself in a completely different territory, where top NXT stars such as Keith Lee may get an opportunity to face The Big Dog in singles competition.

If Reigns does appear on WWE's third brand, which NXT competitor would you like to see square up to The Big Dog?