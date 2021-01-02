5 Ways WWE could bring back Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was last seen in a WWE ring during WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Although she didn't wrestle for the promotion in 2020, Rousey is still under a WWE contract that reportedly expires at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

It is no secret that when Ronda Rousey first became a full-fledged WWE Superstar, she brought a level of serious attention to women's pro wrestling, the likes of which had never been seen before. So it would definitely benefit the women's division if Rousey were to return on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Back in October 2020, a report indicated that Vince McMahon does want The Baddest Woman on the Planet to be a part of WrestleMania 37. If a potential return for The Rowdy One is in the works, let's take a look at five ways WWE could bring back Ronda Rousey.

#5: Ronda Rousey returns on the road to WWE WrestleMania 37 and calls out Becky Lynch

On December 4, 2020, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first daughter, named Roux. Lynch had to vacate the RAW Women's Championship following her pregnancy announcement back in May 2020.

Keep in mind that Lynch's record-making RAW Championship reign began at WrestleMania 35, where she had defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to dethrone both women from their RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, respectively.

The finish of the aforementioned WrestleMania match was hotly debated as the commentary and production team commented that Rousey's shoulders were not down for the three-count that was executed by Lynch to win the bout.

So it would be a full-circle moment if Rousey and Lynch could continue their feud from WrestleMania 35 and perhaps conclude it at WrestleMania 37, in 2021.

A report had indicated that Vince McMahon is hoping for Lynch and Rousey to start a one-on-one feud on the road to this year's WrestleMania event, which is why the possibility of witnessing Lynch vs. Rousey in 2021 doesn't seem too far-fetched at all.