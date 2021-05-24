5 ways WWE can save Ricochet's career

Ricochet is one of the greatest high-flyers of the modern era. The One and Only is renowned for his amazing in-ring ability; few can deliver the Moonsault and the 630 Senton with such precision, impact, and accuracy as he can.

Needless to say, whenever the second-ever NXT North American Champion is competing in a WWE ring, fans will always be mesmerized.

Despite spending more than two years on the main roster, Ricochet has struggled to find his footing on the main roster. He has struggled to stay relevant, and it would be an understatement to say that he has been criminally under-utilized.

Most casual fans haven't been introduced to the talented high-flyer. Ricochet has won the United States Championship once, and that's where his list of accomplishments on the main roster ends.

Many of his fans would want a change in fortunes for the former United States Champion, who does deserve better. However, WWE can save his career from permanent doom, and this list explores five of the best ways WWE management can accomplish the revival of Ricochet's career.

#5 Ricochet could win the United States Championship again

Ricochet was US Champion briefly in summer of 2019

Ricochet is currently in a program with Sheamus over the United States Championship. The Celtic Warrior defeated the high-flyer on the night after WrestleMania Backlash to retain his US Championship. This was a rematch from their encounter in the kickoff show of the aforementioned pay-per-view, which was a non-title match.

WWE may choose to move on, but it could extend the feud. The program between the Celtic Warrior and the One and Only has much to offer. A heavyweight against a cruiserweight always produces interesting matches.

Ricochet is inevitably the underdog in this case, which is a more natural position for him. A United States title win over Sheamus would be a massive boost for the former NXT North American Champion.

His first US title win was short-lived. It lasted three weeks after he dropped it to AJ Styles. Even during his short reign, he impressed many fans with his work against Styles.

A longer US Championship reign could give him more time to show fans what he is truly capable of in a WWE ring. Moreover, winning the title from an indomitable heel like Sheamus against all odds creates a huge star.

The US Championship took John Cena's career to great heights. A dozen Hall of Famers have held it. Winning back the prestigious US Championship could elevate Ricochet.

