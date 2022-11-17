Dana Brooke has had a turbulent few weeks in WWE. The talented star was the reigning 24/7 Champion but rarely made it to television outside Main Event.

While Brooke has recently been competing on RAW, she's no longer the 24/7 Champion. Nikki Cross defeated her before throwing the belt away, seemingly retiring the title that Brooke proudly held.

Brooke's recent RAW appearances have led to defeat, but she's been receiving mic time on WWE's digital platforms. Besides the renewed television and promo time, Dana seems to be pushing her character. The concept seems to be that everybody talks trash about her, but she always shows up and shows out. Dana puts in an effort that nobody can deny, even if it doesn't always pay off. In some ways, she's the lovable loser babyface.

Given her renewed screen time and the company embracing her character, Dana may become a performer fans see more regularly. If she is, how might WWE use her current persona?

Below are five ways WWE could capitalize on Dana Brooke's current character.

#5. She could be the fifth woman on Bianca Belair's WWE Survivor Series WarGames team

WWE Survivor Series WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 26th, featuring two big-time gimmick matches. One will feature male superstars, while the other will feature female stars.

The competitors in the Women's WarGames Match have mostly been revealed. Team Damage CTRL will feature Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. Team Bianca Belair features The EST herself, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. One spot remains open on the RAW Women's Champion's team.

Dana Brooke could potentially join Team Belair at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Given her issues with Nikki Cross as of late, along with the entire roster disliking Damage CTRL, Dana may step up and fill the spot. Candice LeRae is seemingly injured, so Belair and company need somebody they can trust.

#4. Dana Brooke could turn heel and get a push

Dana Brooke was a heel on NXT with Emma

Dana Brooke is the ultimate underdog, like Rey Mysterio and Mustafa Ali. Rey is a legend who's an underdog for his size. Ali's talents are recognized, but the undersized star is often overlooked. Dana has a different issue.

The Total Diva is used more as a punchline. Her issue isn't her size, but many fans and even those in the business refuse to take her seriously despite how hard she works. Simply put, many don't respect Dana as much as they should.

The underrated Dana Brooke could use the disrespect shown to her and turn heel. She could lash out at those around her for undermining and ignoring her efforts. If she's left off of Team Bianca, she could even use that as further reasoning to turn into a villain.

#3. She could move to Friday Night SmackDown and capitalize on her momentum

The SmackDown Women's division

While RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all have strong divisions, many believe that the blue brand's women's division is currently lacking the most out of the three. Some claim it features less talented women, while others think there are not enough women on the brand.

Regardless of the reasoning, there's less competition on Friday Night SmackDown. Dana's renewed purpose and hard work could make her jump and try her hand against the blue brand's superstars.

The SmackDown Women's Champion is Ronda Rousey, who has aligned with Shayna Baszler. Friday nights also showcase the likes of Liv Morgan, Emma, Xia Li, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Natalya, B-Fab, Scarlett, Sarah Logan, and Maxxine Dupri.

Given that several of the aforementioned stars are serving managerial roles or are battling injuries, Dana may be able to shine.

#2. Brooke could move to WWE NXT as Mandy Rose did

While moving to SmackDown could prove beneficial for Dana Brooke, there's an argument that it isn't just about the scenery. It could be argued that Dana needs to evolve. To do so, the top-level competition on RAW and SmackDown may be too much for the time being.

Dana Brooke may be best off moving to NXT to reinvent herself. Other superstars have done it in the past and have found success. Mandy Rose is perhaps the best example, as she was arguably brought up to the main roster too quickly. Since returning to NXT, she's truly found her groove as a performer.

If Dana Brooke returns to NXT, her former tag team partner could be her first opponent. If Dana dethrones Mandy when nobody else has been able to, her stock will elevate on the brand instantaneously.

#1. She could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke had no championship success in WWE until she found herself in the 24/7 Title picture. Before winning that belt, she never came close to winning a championship.

While the 24/7 Championship wasn't the most prestigious title in wrestling history, Dana carried it with pride. She learned what it took to both win a title and defend it. With her coveted prize retired, Dana can now turn her attention to a more important belt.

The Total Diva could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The EST of WWE is so focused on Bayley and Damage CTRL that she may not be ready for a surprise fight from Dana.

If Brooke can manage to win the belt, she'll reach a level she never previously obtained, and her name will go down in history. Dana may lose, but the risk is worth the reward.

