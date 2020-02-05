5 Ways WWE could bring back Shane McMahon to the ring

At Crown Jewel 2018, Shane McMahon replaced The Miz in the final of the WWE World Cup tournament after Miz suffered an injury. McMahon went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler in the final to be crowned ‘The Best in the World’.

He took the title way too seriously in the months that followed and went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with The Miz. McMahon then went on a heel run and had some interesting rivalries involving The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens.

At the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019, McMahon was “fired” from the show after he lost a ladder match against Owens.

Since then, fans have been enjoying McMahon-free storylines as the annoying heel has stopped appearing on WWE completely.

However, some fans are now missing McMahon and his work which made him one of the biggest on-screen villains and are wondering whether he’d be back any time soon.

In this article, we will look at the 5 ways in which WWE could bring back Shane O’Mac to our television screens.

#5 Enter the KO vs. Seth Rollins storyline

Will Shane try to help The Prizefighter?

Since moving on from his rivalry with Shane McMahon, we’ve watched Kevin Owens move to RAW. On Monday Nights he has been standing up to Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and the AOP, all of whom have made a faction and are trying to take over Monday Night RAW.

Owens has tried partnering with several Superstars, including The Big Show, Samoa Joe, and The Viking Raiders on his quest to bring down the Monday Night Messiah, but he has always found himself at a disadvantage.

While McMahon was the biggest heel during his previous run, we could watch him return to help out Owens and take out Rollins and his goons.

While the story would take some time to take off, especially with Owens not trusting McMahon at all, it could help WWE turn McMahon into an underdog face again and give him a memorable final run with the RAW brand.

