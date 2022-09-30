5 ways WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will make history

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is just over a week away. The premium live event, which will emanate from the Wells Fargo center in Philadelphia, has six matches on its card so far. It has a fresher feel than previous editions, with the touch of the Triple H regime making a visible difference in its buildup.

Greater focus has been placed on long-term storylines, hence justifying the use of multiple stipulations to pay them off. The changed approach to the event has ensured that it will be historic in multiple ways, leaving the WWE Universe excited.

Let's look at five ways in which Extreme Rules will be a historic show.

#5: A first-time dream match

The Rated R Superstar and The Prince will go to war for the first time ever

At Extreme Rules 2022, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face Finn Balor one-on-one for the first time ever. The dream match between the two former world champions is the latest installment in The Judgment Day's feud with several legends. Fans are very excited to see these legends of the business clash in a hard-hitting "I Quit" match.

It will be interesting to see if the stipulation match is the final chapter in Edge's story with the faction, or if it leads to Survivor Series team warfare. With Edge and Balor each having a reputation for the extreme at some point in their careers, we can't wait to see how much they can dish out before one of them buckles. This first-time clash is one of the many reasons why Extreme Rules 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most unique and memorable editions in the event's history.

#4: The Fight Pit makes its WWE main roster debut

At Extreme Rules 2022, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will add the latest chapter to their months-long rivalry by engaging in a Fight Pit match. The match concept, which draws inspiration from MMA, was introduced to WWE in 2020, exclusively appearing in NXT to date. The Philadelphia show will see it contested between main roster stars for the first time ever.

The Original Bro will have a significant advantage due to his MMA background and experience with the concept from NXT. If anyone can adapt and beat him in his own game, however, it's The Visionary. Rollins introduced a new submission move (The Peruvian Nectie) to his repertoire on RAW, which will serve him well in a match that can only be won by knockout or submission.

#3: Bianca Belair and Bayley make ladder match history at Extreme Rules 2022

Bianca Belair and Bayley will meet in a RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules 2022. The duo will renew their rivalry, which dates back to 2021, when they faced off in a standard match and inside Hell In A Cell. In fact, they were scheduled for an "I Quit" match before Bayley was sidelined with a torn ACL which put her out of action for more than a year.

The duo will meet in a ladder match, marking the first time a WWE Women's Championship will be defended under the stipulation. It will be another historic milestone for the women's division contested by two of the greatest trailblazers in its history. The WWE Universe can't wait to see how it turns out.

#2: Multiple WWE superstars make their Extreme Rules debut

Karrion Kross will be making his first WWE Extreme Rules appearance

Extreme Rules 2022 will see many veterans add another chapter to their history with the event. Edge main-evented the inaugural edition of the show, while the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Bayley competed in subsequent editions. Quite a few WWE Superstars, however, will be making their debut at the upcoming 14th edition of the event.

Stars like Ronda Rousey, Karrion Kross and Matt Riddle will be making their Extreme Rules bows at the Wells Fargo Center. That is not to say that they will be underdogs, though. Rousey and Riddle's MMA backgrounds will give them an advantage in their respective, while Kross has proven to be more than a match for McIntyre thus far.

The debuting stars will be hoping to make an unforgettable first impression as they add their names to the gritty legacy of Extreme Rules. On top of it all, it will be Triple H's first edition as WWE's head of creative.

#1: Every match will have a stipulation

WWE @WWE



At



ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 At #ExtremeRules , The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match! 🚨👊🚨👊🚨At #ExtremeRules, The #BrawlingBrutes and #Imperium will look to rip each other apart in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match!ms.spr.ly/6012d8w28 https://t.co/2wbUVzppzc

For the first time in the 14-year history of WWE Extreme Rules, every match on the card will have a stipulation. In a move that has been widely praised by fans for capturing the essence of the event, there will be no standard singles match on the card for the first time ever. From strap matches to fight pits, every match will be distinct from the others on the card, taking the fans on a non-stop rollercoaster of stipulation-fueled action.

This will be a stark contrast to last year, when Roman Reigns and Finn Balor's extreme rules match was the only stipulation match on the card. It remains to be seen if the abundance of stipulations will keep fans fresh throughout the show's runtime or tire them out due to overexposure.

Either way, it will be a historic edition of the show.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

Poll : Which women's title match are you more excited to see? Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules match) Bianca Belair vs Bayley (Ladder match) 0 votes