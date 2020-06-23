5 ways WWE's Current Era is better than the Attitude Era

WWE's Current Era does top several aspects of the Attitude Era.

WWE's Current Era trumps the Attitude Era in several aspects of pro-wrestling

The Attitude Era has always been regarded as a prestigious time for WWE, and there is no denying that it was responsible for turning a whole new generation of kids into diehard pro-wrestling fans.

Since then, the product has received criticism on several social media platforms as the age of the internet became the new norm, so it can't be my place to state which WWE era is the best.

However, in this article, I shall try to present some reasons that convey how the New Era may top WWE's Attitude Era in various ways. And even though it doesn't mean that the latter product is diminished in any way, the following reasons should be enough to convince you that we don't have it as bad as we think in 2020, and perhaps the product has just evolved for the better.

On that note, here are five ways WWE's New Era is better than the Attitude Era.

#5 The Wellness Program has mostly ensured a better environment for WWE Superstars

The Talent Wellness Program was initiated shortly after the death of Eddie Guerrero

You might have heard of infamous 90s drug-related stories when it comes to WWE.

There was a time when substance abuse was rampant backstage, and despite several developments, it was the wellness policy in 2006 that set a relatively good precedent for the years that followed.

Cardiovascular testing, IMPACT, testing for brain function, substance abuse and drug testing, annual physicals, and health care referrals are several parameters that are kept in check. The rules seem to be pretty strict, since every now and then, an occasional WWE Superstar is suspended for violating the rules. A recent example was Andrade.

WWE has suspended Andrade (Manuel Oropeza) for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company's talent wellness policy.https://t.co/54rJ8fjkAM — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Even Roman Reigns was punished for breaking the rules, which indicated that being a top Superstar doesn't mean you can get away by violating the Wellness Policy.

WWE has been directly linked to several tragedies in the past, and in recent memory, the Wellness Policy has made sure that their team of professionals can intervene before another tragedy happens anytime soon.

WWE suspends former World Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns 30 days for violating talent wellness policy. pic.twitter.com/Ddpx8jFHLc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2016

