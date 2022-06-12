5 Ways WWE could have used Paige

Paige has had a very successful career with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Glampire was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion and held the WWE Divas Championship on two occasions. She even appeared in a few WWE films during her tenure with the company.

She recently revealed her last day with the Stamford-based promotion. Her WWE contract officially comes to an end on July 7th, 2022. Paige joined the company all the way back in 2011. The talented star suffered a career-ending neck injury in 2017 and officially announced her retirement in 2018.

Despite being unable to wrestle, the talented British performer still took up diverse roles in WWE. She was the General Manager of SmackDown and managed several female superstars. While it appears her time with WWE is over, for now, there's still more she could have done with the company.

Below are five ways WWE could have used Paige:

#5. She could have tried out for a commentary position

Paige on SmackDown

The Glampire has always had a special kind of charisma. From her initial run in NXT, she had a charm that drew fans' attention towards her. While it didn't translate to promos from the word go, that eventually changed over time.

Paige eventually became an excellent talker. Her promo skills were strong, and her accent helped her stand out. If the 29-year-old couldn't compete anymore, she could have potentially tried out for commentary.

WWE has had very few female commentators in its long history. Renee Young and Beth Phoenix are excellent examples of the same. Overall, however, the commentary team primarily consists of men. Having The Glampire in commentary could have been a breath of fresh air. At the very least, she could have tried it out on WWE Main Event or NXT Level Up.

#4. The Glampire could have been a backstage interviewer

Kayla Braxton and Madcap Moss

Another role the former champion could have had in WWE was that of a backstage interviewer. Every week on SmackDown, Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant interview the superstars. On RAW, Kevin Patrick and Sarah Schreiber have interview duties.

Paige could have fit into the role nicely. She can talk and has proven her acting expertise. The Glampire likely also knows what WWE Superstars need from an interviewer so she can excel in that role.

Her familiarity with the audience would draw more eyes to the interviews she conducts. Plus, she could always help out McKenzie Mitchell in NXT. With several brands, the young star could have excelled anywhere in the promotion.

#3. She could have helped NXT UK

The Glampire

NXT UK is the most underrated wrestling show currently taking place. The wrestlers on the brand are often fantastic. The stories range from solid to excellent. The production is fun. In many ways, it feels like the last surviving part of the Triple H-era.

The only thing the show doesn't have is big-name stars. This is how a developmental brand is supposed to work. Still, a name like Paige would have brought eyeballs to their shows.

There are several roles for her there. She could have worked with Johnny Saint and Sid Scala in a management position. She could have been a manager of talent. The role of an announcer would have been great too. With her roots in the UK, it seems like a missed opportunity.

#2. She could have been a valet and manager

Paige is no stranger to being a manager in WWE. While not officially managing them, The Glampire helped lead Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair when they first joined the main roster.

Later on, Paige managed two different tag teams on the main roster. She formed Absolution with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, giving veteran guidance to the pair. The Glampire also managed Asuka and Kairi Sane. The pair were collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors.

The former Divas Champion could have helped any team excel in the women's division. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop could have used her leadership, for example. The former champion could have also led a solo star toward success. An example of a star she could have managed is Ronda Rousey, who she publicly showed interest in.

#1. Paige could have been a general manager again

In 2018, Paige announced her in-ring retirement due to issues with her neck. Almost immediately following her announcement, WWE gave The Glampire a new role within the company. She became the general manager of WWE SmackDown.

With Shane McMahon overseeing her tenure, the former Divas Champion held onto the general manager role for the bulk of 2018. When the McMahon family took back the reigns of WWE at the end of the year, the general manager position seemingly disappeared.

In 2022, WWE could really use authority figures again. Adam Pearce is the on-screen official for both RAW and SmackDown. He's excellent in the role. However, he shouldn't represent both brands.

The shows feel too much alike. Paige could have taken responsibility for one program while Pearce handled the other. She could have even been given the general manager position for NXT once William Regal was released.

At least for now, it seems as if the WWE Universe has to say goodbye to Paige. While the talented woman will no longer be affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment, fans will look back at her career with fondness. With rumors of other former WWE stars potentially returning to the company, never say never about The Glampire.

