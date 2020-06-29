5 WCW couples we didn't see in WWE

We never saw these WCW couples on WWE programming.

Which one of these duos is your favorite WCW couple?

Vince McMahon, David Flair, and Stacy Keibler

WCW's demise came in March 2001, when Vince McMahon bought off his competition and effectively ended the Monday Night Wars. The two companies were engaged in a rating war for the past several years, in what many fans dubbed as the greatest era in sports entertainment history. Some of the biggest Superstars in the industry were born at the time, like The Rock, Stone Cold, and Goldberg.

We have witnessed a string of memorable on-screen couples throughout WWE's storied history. On-screen couples were a thing in WCW as well. While some of them were real-life partners, others were thrown together in an effort to create drama and engaging storylines.

When WCW's ship sank, these on-screen WCW couples did not make it to WWE TV, despite Vince McMahon signing several WCW wrestlers over the next several years.

Let's take a look at 5 WCW couples we didn't see in WWE:

#5 David Flair and Daffney

Daffney and Flair, with Crowbar

David Flair made his way to WCW when the promotion had already begun losing steam against WWE in the Monday Night Wars. He made his WCW debut in a Tag Team match which saw him and his father Ric Flair, defeat Curt Hennig and Barry Windham at WCW/nWo Souled Out 1999.

WCW put Flair and Daffney together at Starrcade 1999. Around the same time, Flair teamed up with Crowbar and the duo went on to win the WCW World Tag Team titles by defeating Kevin Nash and Scott Steiner.

Soon after Flair split with Crowbar following their title loss to Big Vito and Johnny "The Bull". He then dumped Daffney as well, for Miss Hancock. This led to a feud between Daffney and Hancock, which culminated in a Wedding Gown match that Daffney won. Flair appeared in WWE during the buildup to The Undertaker vs Ric Flair match at WrestleMania 18, while Daffney was never picked up by WWE.

