5 WCW wrestlers who should be WWE Hall of Famers

WCW acted as a vicious competition to WWE throughout the 1990s. This led to the creation of the infamous Monday Night Wars, with WWE RAW and WCW Nitro going head-to-head. The latter show trumped Vince McMahon's promotion for a consistent period before the tide turned.

Today, WWE remains the world's premier professional wrestling company. WCW folded back in 2001, and a number of its wrestlers still appear on major promotions including WWE and AEW.

Many WCW stars have been gradually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. They include the likes of Sting, Ric Flair, and Booker T. However, most of them were wrestlers who also found some success in McMahon's company. Here is a list of five former WCW stars who deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Ultimo Dragon

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Two-time holder of the WCW World Television Championship back in 1997:Ultimo Dragon Two-time holder of the WCW World Television Championship back in 1997:Ultimo Dragon https://t.co/N5n8wbHyvP

Ultimo Dragon is still going strong as an active competitor, but being an active wrestler has never halted the likes of Jerry 'The King' Lawler from joining the Hall of Fame.

Dragon was part of the sensational cruiserweight division of WCW, where he achieved much success. He won the Cruiserweight and Television Championships and appeared in video games before announcing his retirement in 1998.

The Japanese sensation returned in 2002 and soon joined WWE. He was advertised as a major acquisition but was never able to accomplish the equivalent success as Rey Mysterio. He asked for his release in 2004 and returned to Japan, where he wrestles to this day.

Ultimo Dragon is generally accepted as a professional wrestling legend. WWE has honored fellow Puroresu legends such as Tatsumi Fujinami and Jushin Thunder Liger. Dragon, who was arguably more popular in the US than in Japan during his prime, will be a worthy addition to the Hall of Fame.

Edited by Kartik Arry