5 women whose return could boost the SmackDown women's division

From releases to mistakes made in the 2021 WWE Draft, the women's division on SmackDown was left in shambles in the second half of 2021.

Injuries to top stars also hit the brand hard as both Bayley and Sasha Banks suffered at different times. The former had a torn ACL right before SummerSlam, while Banks recently hurt her ankle at a live event.

According to some reports, each star's return timetable is around early March. However, with Bayley being out since last summer, she could emerge as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Even with eight stars in the women's division on the blue brand, the depth across it is unbalanced. Banks was the only credible threat to Champion Charlotte Flair. Despite not being a new feud, it looked like the two former rivals would renew their enmity.

Instead, Banks was hurt after both Shotzi and Toni Storm lost their opportunities to win the title. Naomi could be a feasible challenger but hasn't held a title in over four years. Aliyah, Xia Li, and Natalya aren't in the title picture as of now.

Hence, here are five women who could return to help the SmackDown women's division.

#5. Asuka could rejoin SmackDown after not being drafted in October 2021.

The Empress of Tomorrow has had a successful yet strange run on the WWE main roster. She's won the RAW, SmackDown, and WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

However, her runs with every title have coincided with Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch in some fashion. Even when she left TLC as SmackDown Women's Champ a few years ago, she was an afterthought due to being in a match with Flair and Lynch.

Asuka's second run with the tag titles was solely to give Flair a reign with those belts. It was also meant to kickstart a potential feud for last year's 'Mania. Despite being the best all-around female performer in WWE, she hasn't had a dominant run as she did in NXT.

Her return to the blue brand would be a welcome surprise. She's rumored to have recently been cleared for action. Asuka can put over the newer stars while making her way into the title picture.

