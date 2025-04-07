5 WrestleMania matches Randy Orton could be added to

Randy Orton was scheduled to battle Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but that is no longer the case. Owens announced that he had suffered a neck injury during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and would not be able to compete at The Show of Shows.

The Prizefighter also disclosed that he required surgery, which means he will not be returning anytime soon. Orton then planted SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an RKO out of frustration after Owens' announcement.

Listed below are five matches at WWE WrestleMania 41 that Randy Orton could be added to:

#5. Randy Orton could compete for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown in a grueling Last Man Standing Match to become the number one contender for the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf is scheduled to battle LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Randy Orton could approach Nick Aldis on SmackDown this week and apologize for attacking him after Kevin Owens pulled out of their match due to injury. Aldis may be forgiving given the circumstances, and could decide to add the legend to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could be added to the Intercontinental Championship Match

Bron Breakker is currently enjoying a dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion and has successfully defended the title against Finn Balor and Penta in recent weeks. The champion is rumored to be defending his title against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41.

However, Kevin Owens' injury may cause the promotion to change their plans, and they may add Randy Orton to the Intercontinental Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Orton would add major star power to the match, and it could set up a future rivalry between The Legend Killer and Bron Breakker as well.

#3. Randy Orton may be added to a WrestleMania main event

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will be competing in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania this year. Punk revealed that Paul Heyman would be in his corner during the match, and not Roman Reigns' during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. Heyman owed The Second City Saint a favor for agreeing to help Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

Following Kevin Owens' untimely injury, WWE could pivot and add Randy Orton to the bout, making it a Fatal Four-Way Match. Orton has history with all three stars in the clash, and most wrestling fans wouldn't have an issue with the 45-year-old being added to the main event.

#2. The veteran might be added to AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul is currently in a heated rivalry with AJ Styles on WWE RAW. The Phenomenal One rescued popular comedian Andrew Schulz from an attack by Paul on RAW last month in Madison Square Garden, leading to a singles match between the two stars being announced for WrestleMania 41.

Last year, Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match. Orton may want revenge on The Maverick, and the company could add him to Paul's bout against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41, turning it into a Triple Threat Match later this month.

#1. Randy Orton could be the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Championship match

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title match at WrestleMania 41. He will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the PLE this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American Nightmare planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes this past Monday on RAW at the end of their promo together.

Randy Orton has a storied history with John Cena, and is one of the 47-year-old's greatest rivals. Orton has also teased going after Rhodes' title in recent months, and the promotion may decide to make him the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. It would cause wrestling fans to wonder if Orton was going to turn heel, and would provide more intrigue to this year's main event at The Show of Shows.

