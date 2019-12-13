5 WrestleMania rematches that could happen in WWE at WrestleMania 36

Revenge in the making?

As we are approaching the end of 2019, WWE must start focusing on plans for WrestleMania. It is the biggest show of the year and everything on it must be done with a purpose. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for this coming Show of Shows, involving various Superstars. But there are some matches from past WrestleManias, that could happen again.

In the past, quite a few match pairings have taken place at two different 'Mania events. In some cases, they even happened a year apart. The likes of Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker and Bret Hart vs Yokozuna spring to mind, among various others. This year also has some similar possibilities, whether that match happened last year of five years ago.

It is always interesting when a past WrestleMania match is re-made for the Grandest Stage of Them All, providing some rich storytelling possibilities. Here are five WrestleMania rematches that could happen at the Raymond James Stadium this April.

#5 Bray Wyatt vs John Cena

Putting him down, once and for all?

This is probably the unlikeliest match on this list because of John Cena's busy schedule. However, the 16-time world champion does make a point to show up at WrestleMania every year. So maybe, this coming spring, he could spare a couple of Friday nights and show up to challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Carrying on with Wyatt's current theme of going after everybody who wronged him, WrestleMania XXX springs to mind. That was the night where the Eater of Worlds began to lose his momentum, as Cena overcame him. The story would be simple, really.

The part-time hero returns on SmackDown and proclaims his interest in winning his record-breaking 17th world title. It would also be his first Universal title match. Cena knows how to drive stories. Another piece of history between him and Wyatt is that Cena's last reign ended at the hands of the former Wyatt Family leader.

Again, this is an unlikely match for WrestleMania 36. There are other possibilities for The Fiend, including another story of 'Hurting' and 'Healing'.

