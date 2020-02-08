5 WrestleMania's that should have had a different main event

A better placement would have improved these WrestleMania's.

WrestleMania is less than two months away and it is time to get excited. The road to the Show of Shows is always a fun one, but this year could be even better.

So far, the one match that has been confirmed is Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. It has to be the main event, simply because it is possibly the most exciting thing to take place on the show.

Hopefully, WWE makes the right decision and does not change the headliner from Lesnar vs McIntyre to its likely Universal Title counterpart, in Roman Reigns vs The Fiend. Placement is key for this year's WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, WWE has made some errors in the placement of matches at previous WrestleManias. More specifically, the placement of the top matches on the card. Had a few matches been switched around, or altered, each of these 'Manias would have been much better to look back on.

In these cases, the main event of the show was, either not the biggest match on the card, unable to follow an earlier match, or simply poorly booked.

Here are five WrestleMania's that should have had a different main event.

#5 WrestleMania 11

WrestleMania should always be headlined by actual wrestlers.

What Was The Main Event: Bam Bam Bigelow vs Lawrence Taylor

What Should Have Main Evented: Diesel vs Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship

Ten years after the first-ever WrestleMania, where Mr. T was part of the main event, WWE decided to put another celebrity in the headline act of their biggest show of the year.

Former American football player, Lawrence Taylor, took on Bam Bam Bigelow in the closing match of WrestleMania XI. While it was decent, it should not have main-evented the show.

At least when Mr. T wrestled, it was alongside the WWF Champion, Hulk Hogan. Also, WrestleMania had evolved over the years into more and more of a wrestling event.

Diesel defended the world title against Shawn Michaels earlier in the night, but this should have taken place after everything else on the card, including Lawrence Taylor's big performance.

It is simply bizarre to see a 'Mania main event where one-half of the competitors is a non-wrestler.

