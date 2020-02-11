5 WrestleMania's that were rocked by injuries

Some unfortunate situations rocked WrestleManias in the past.

WrestleMania is the Showcase of the Immortals. It is the greatest live event in sports and entertainment. But despite the grandeur of the Show of Shows, it is not bulletproof.

The effect that a single injury could have on the entire event cannot be ignored. There have been times in the past where injuries forced WWE to throw some of their WrestleMania plans out of the window.

Vince McMahon has dealt with the blow of seeing a major Superstar miss WrestleMania through injury, as well as some injuries taking place on the 'Grandest Stage' itself.

Injuries to top stars in the lead up to WrestleMania could prove to be fatal to the box office appeal of the show, as well as it's overall quality. Whether they happened before the event or during it, pretty much every 'Mania has seen a couple of injuries.

Here are the five cruellest times when injuries rocked WrestleMania.

#5 WrestleMania 23

The main event of 'Mania 23 was changed.

Out of the five Superstars fighting for the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22, only two of them wrestled at the following year's WrestleMania. Randy Orton and John Cena. Kurt Angle had been released, while Triple H and Rey Mysterio were out with serious injuries.

The Game had proven to be a huge part of WrestleMania for many years, wrestling in the main event at 4 of the last 5 editions. He was scheduled to headline once again alongside John Cena, and possibly Shawn Michaels, for the WWE Championship.

However, The Game tore his right quadriceps at New Year's Revolution during a tag team match between DX and Rated RKO. The subsequent surgery kept him out until the summer of 2007. Rey Mysterio was also out until the summer, with a knee injury sidelining him from late 2006.

Mysterio also would have likely commanded a decent spot at WrestleMania 23, considering he walked out of the previous 'Mania with the world title. These injuries did not necessarily hurt business, but the quality of the show would have likely improved had two of their bigger stars been a part of it.

