Austin Theory successfully defended the WWE United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Logan Paul would surprisingly enter the chamber and help Theory knock off his final challenger in the Chamber, Seth Rollins. What's next for the youngest U.S. Champion in the company's history?

Following the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event, Theory issued an open challenge for the upcoming edition of RAW, putting his US title on the line for anyone willing to step into the ring with The Now. Edge answered Theory's challenge. However, only time will tell what happens on the February 20th episode of Monday Night RAW.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five wrestlers who could believably dethrone Austin Theory for the United States championship after a brutal Chamber match.

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Seth Rollins was only inches away from a victory inside the Elimination Chamber. At Saturday's event, Rollins was screwed by Logan Paul. But all because he wants to fight Paul doesn't mean he would not want to win the US title.

If Seth is able to capture the United States Championship before WrestleMania 39, he could defend the gold against Logan at The Showcase of the Immortals. The two-time US champ definitely has the skills needed to defeat Theory, and he might be the one to end Austin's second reign.

#4. 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena

John Cena is heavily rumored to be making an in-ring return at WrestleMania in 2023, potentially to face for his championship. Theory has made references to facing the 16-time World Champion on numerous occasions.

Considering that the United States Champion has John Cena's name on his mouth and on his mind, The Leader of Cenation may return to teach a lesson of respect to the young up-and-coming star. Cena is already a five-time former United States Champion. He'd be more than capable of making it an even six.

#3. "The Rated R Superstar" Edge

Breaking: Edge accepts Theory's open challenge for the US Title match at #WWERaw - WWE Press Conference

Considering Edge's ongoing beef, there's a great possibility that if he answers Theory's open challenge, he'll be cheated out of a title victory by an interfering member of The Judgment Day. But considering that RAW will be held this Monday in Edge's home country, the WWE Universe may be treated to a tremendous win from The Rated R Superstar.

Edge is a former United States Champion, but he only won WCW's version of the title during the Invasion/Alliance storyline. While he has never won WWE's version of the US Championship, the lineage from its past in WCW and NWA carries over when it comes to title history.

When Raw comes to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Edge might become the new WWE United States Champion.

#2. "Switchblade" Jay White

Jay White was booted from Japan after losing to Hikuleo at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, 2023. This past Saturday, White lost to Eddie Kingston in a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match at Battle in the Valley. Switchblade has now officially departed New Japan, and many wrestling fans are speculating as to what promotion he will end up in next.

While he might not be in Ottawa on Monday to answer Theory's open challenge, Switchblade could still realistically end Austin's title reign somewhere down the line. This all depends on whether Jay White signs a deal with WWE.

If the Stamford-based promotion acquires Switchblade, it's safe to say that championship gold could be in his future. For this Bullet Club leader, that would be too sweet.

#1. Matt Cardona, known in WWE as Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona is yet another name who is rumored to make a return to WWE. Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is already back as a member of the Stamford-based promotion's main roster. The wrestler most famously known as Zack Ryder may follow suit.

Cardona received the most critical acclaim from wrestling journalists once he transformed into The Deathmatch King. But under the moniker Zack Ryder, he achieved widespread fame and recognition. The Long Island Iced Z won numerous titles in WWE, including a reign apiece with the US and Intercontinental titles. He also achieved tag team success alongside Curt Hawkins, capturing two title reigns together in the company.

While Cardona is seemingly satisfied outside the Triple H-led promotion, he's reportedly still open to a phone call from Stamford. If Triple H comes knocking and calls for a comeback, the WWE Universe may see the return of a fan favorite. The former NWA World Champion might be the one to silence the loud-mouthed Austin Theory and take back the United States Championship.

