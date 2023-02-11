Potential WrestleMania match, new faction leader - Fantasy booking "Switchblade" Jay White in WWE

"Switchblade" Jay White is one of NJPW's biggest stars, but he may find himself outside New Japan in the near future and on his way to WWE. Rumors and speculation have gone wild online about White potentially arriving in the sports entertainment giant, most notably after it was announced that he'd face Hikuelo in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' match.

White is set to face the 6'8" giant Hikuelo at The New Beginning in Osaka on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Soon, New Japan wrestling fans will find out the fates of the leader of The Bullet Club and the tallest member of the group Guerrillas of Destiny.

Wrestling fans previously speculated online about Jay White being a Forbidden Door entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, but that level of wishful thinking didn't become a reality. However, if he's booted from Japan this Saturday, it'll become increasingly likely that Switchblade may make his debut in WWE. Without further ado, here are seven ways to fantasy book Jay White in the Stamford-based promotion.

#7. Jay White arrives on WWE Monday Night RAW and becomes the new leader of The O.C.

Switchblade has a connection with The O.C., considering that all male members of the group have at one time occupied roles in the Bullet Club while wrestling in Japan. Karl Anderson and AJ Styles were both former leaders of the group, but Jay White is the current leader. While wrestling in NJPW, Luke Gallows was known as Doc Gallows and is most notable in New Japan for being a member of the Bullet Club.

Mia Yim is the only member of The O.C. to have never wrestled as a member of the Bullet Club in New Japan, though Jay White might consider Yim to be a BC member because of her role in The O.C. Some may even call The O.C. an offshoot group of the Bullet Club in the same vein as NJPW's House of Torture.

Considering that The Phenomenal One is on the shelf with an ankle injury, The O.C. is in need of leadership. White can join The Good Brothers and fill the power vacuum created by AJ's injury. When Styles returns, he could either fight with White over the leadership of The O.C. or join Switchblade as a dominant faction on Monday Night RAW.

#6. Jay White convinces The Good Brothers to turn heel and go against AJ Styles

Jay White is a slimy heel from NJPW and AJ Styles is one of the most respectable babyfaces in WWE. It would make sense for someone like Switchblade to not only turn on Styles in The O.C. but to convince Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to do the same.

The Good Brothers have struggled to find a spot on television while AJ has been away with an ankle injury. Gallows and Anderson could claim that they're frustrated with their spot on the roster being dependent on The Phenomenal One. This could lead to The Good Brothers joining Jay White in a beatdown on AJ Styles on a future episode of RAW.

White might even be able to convince "Michin" Mia Yim to join his side in the villainous version of The O.C. If not, Yim could join Styles in fighting back against the trio of heels.

#5. AJ Styles vs. Jay White at WrestleMania 39

The first big match of the 'Styles vs. Switchblade' feud should kick off during one of the nights of WrestleMania. This battle at the Showcase of the Immortals can show the WWE Universe why Jay White is a future star of WWE while also reminding them of The Phenomenal One's many talents.

If their match at 'Mania 39 pays off, there is a great chance that fans will see Styles versus White again at premium live events. WrestleMania Backlash 2023 could also feature two leaders of the Bullet Club going to war with one another. The outcome of the feud between AJ and Switchblade may determine how both wrestlers are booked moving forward.

In light of his ankle injury, there are reportedly no current plans or rumors for Styles competing at WrestleMania 39, but if he's able to return for the big event, White could make for a stellar foe at The Show of Shows.

#4. Switchblade goes after Austin Theory's United States Championship

"Switchblade" Jay White wouldn't be ready for a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship right off the bat, but he would be an interesting opponent for Austin Theory's United States Title. White could either challenge Theory for the title on a future episode of Monday Night RAW or weasel his way into the Elimination Chamber match on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

During the premium live event in Montreal, The Good Brothers and Switchblade can attack one of the participants of the U.S. Title Elimination Chamber before the match goes down. This would allow White to replace the targeted participant in the Chamber, giving the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion a shot at Theory's United States Championship.

#3. Jay White becomes a headliner in WWE NXT

While the Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 headliner isn't quite ready for a run in WWE's main event scene just yet, he would fit in just fine at the top of the black-and-gold brand. The company could test the waters with White as the number-one contender and eventual NXT Champion.

Jay White could collide with top NXT names like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. The NXT fans would be in for a treat to see Switchblade compete at a high level in Orlando.

If WWE doesn't send White to the main roster right off the bat, he'll be right at home at the top of the black-and-gold brand's pecking order. This developmental brand could be used to help White adapt to the WWE style and get him better acquainted with North American wrestling fans before the main roster call-up.

#2. Seth Rollins vs. Jay White

If WWE decides to sign Jay White and place him on the main roster, he'd make for a great opponent for the ever-popular Seth Rollins. Styles versus Switchblade ought to be White's first rivalry in the company, but The Visionary against White should be his second big feud.

Wrestling fans worldwide would love to see Seth Rollins clash with Jay White. A match like this would make a great addition to premium live events like SummerSlam and Money In The Bank. Fans of both wrestlers will surely be in for a treat to watch Switchblade battle the former Universal Champion.

Considering that Rollins has the crowd on his side while White is a villain in New Japan, WWE will likely book The Visionary as the babyface and Switchblade as the heel in this feud. The Good Brothers may also be involved in this rivalry to give the advantage to the fifth leader of the Bullet Club.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Jay White

The battle between Switchblade and Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion would all depend upon how well-received White's run in WWE becomes. If the villainous Switchblade is able to get over with the WWE Universe, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a high-profile match between Jay White and Cody Rhodes during the former's first run with the company.

If and when White faces Rhodes in WWE, The American Nightmare may already be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion depending upon the outcome of Cody's current feud with Roman Reigns. If the company decides to split both titles, it'd increase the chances of someone like Jay White challenging for a world title early in his run.

Rhodes is a former member of The Bullet Club, and WWE can play upon Cody's time in New Japan during a potential program with Jay White. While the current leader of Bullet Club may not come out of this feud with a major title, it'd demonstrate that he's able to hang with the best the sports entertainment giant has to offer.

