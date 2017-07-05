5 wrestlers who have a right to hate John Cena

They certainly wish they could see him.

The face of a natural heel, ladies and gentlemen

John Cena is still at the top of the food chain more than 15 years after first stepping foot in a WWE ring. Not only is that a testament to this work ethic, but it also proves something that many fans aren’t willing to admit – the leader of the Cenation is one of the best all-around talents that has ever laced up a pair of boots and that’s a fact.

Now then, with the compliments out of the way, let’s move onto the negatives. It’s no secret that John hasn’t exactly been a boy scout throughout the course of his WWE journey, but few could’ve anticipated just how many superstars would have bad things to say about him once they’ve walked away from the company.

Of course, there are plenty of superstars who DO like John, but where’s the fun in a list like that? Whether it be for storyline purposes or behind the scenes, everyone has a motive for not liking someone, and that is most certainly the case for these five individuals. Who knows, maybe these snippets of information will even change your opinion on him.With that being said, here are five wrestlers who have a right to hate John Cena.

#1 Ryback

He needs feeding, guys

The Big Guy Ryback has been on the warpath in the last few months, and we aren’t talking about anything he’s done inside of the squared circle. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, with his podcast leaving many people on the edge of their seats as they try to figure out how the former IC champion is going to try and get himself over next.

One such tool that he’s used is his mouth, running down several WWE superstars. One of which is John Cena, with Ryback constantly berating John for not being the man that people portray him to be. Also, Cena pretty much destroyed The Big Guy’s momentum by defeating him with ease in several world title matches back in 2013.

