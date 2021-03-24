5 WWE wrestlers who have never won a world championship (because they didn't need it)

Since the inception of the professional wrestling business, the world championship belt has been the symbol of excellence. The carrier of the championship was recognized as the best that the territory/promotion/company had to offer, and it was what every other wrestler associated that company strove to achieve. Names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Steve Austin, and Triple H have become synonymous with wrestling's top pr In recent years, it could be argued that a world championship, and what it represents, has become muddled and its significance up for debate.

A world title win can be recognition for the best in-ring performer, the wrestler with the best promo skills, the best live event ticket seller, a reward for career longevity - the list of justifications can be just as long as the list of objections fans will ultimately have with every champion.

However, many times a world championship is a conduit for solidifying a wrestler's place at the top of the company and elevating them in the eyes of the fans. It could be the final piece of the puzzle, the coming out party, that last bit of "umph" to push that chosen character over the top.

But...

What if a wrestler doesn't need that extra push? What if a character is so strong on its own that a championship belt around their waist is unnecessary?

Some of the best performers of all time never held a major world championship during their careers, and not because they weren't capable or deserving of it. It was because they really didn't need it. Their skills were so great, their personas so unique, their presence so big, that being world champion might have only been seen as an afterthought. Even without a belt, they were the best at what they did, and were champions in their own right.

Here are five wrestlers who never held the world championship because they didn't need it.

