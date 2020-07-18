5 Wrestlers who could win the AEW World Championship in the near future

The AEW World Championship is the accomplishment that all male wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling strive to achieve. So far, there have only been two AEW World Champions in the company's short history. Chris Jericho, the inaugural champion, and current titleholder, Jon Moxley.

However, as is usually the custom in professional wrestling, many fans are quick to cast their eye to the future and speculate which other wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling are "World Champion material" or could hold the company's top prize in the future.

Let's take a look at 5 wrestlers who are likely to be AEW World Champion in the future.

#5 Kenny Omega

When will Kenny Omega win the greatest prize in AEW?

When it was revealed that Kenny Omega would be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling and signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Omega held the upstart wrestling company's World Championship.

The best bout machine had become synonymous with 6-star matches and the main event spotlight during his time in Japan. His stardom had reached a point where Omega would eventually hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the most prestigious prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

However, Kenny Omega has been largely absent from the AEW World Championship picture so far. Instead, Kenny Omega has formed a tag team with "Hangman" Adam Page. The duo has seen great success as a tag team, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships. But, some fans have criticized the use of Kenny Omega by All Elite Wrestling, suggesting he should be in the main event more often as a singles star.

This may change soon though. After The Elite defeated Jurassic Express at AEW Fight For The Fallen, Kenny Omega would smile at the camera before attacking a helpless Marko Stunt after the bell. Many have speculated this could be the beginning of a Kenny Omega heel turn.

With Omega seemingly embracing his heel "The Cleaner" character, some have suggested it will only appear to be a matter of time before Kenny Omega is once again in regular main events as a singles wrestler. Therefore, an AEW World Championship reign could soon be on the horizon for Kenny Omega.