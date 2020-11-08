Create
5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren't: WWE's plans for Roman Reigns' faction, 2-time Champion returning after 9 years, Character direction for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss revealed?

WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns
WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns' new faction
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 08 Nov 2020, 20:29 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Welcome to another edition of the wrestling rumors from the past week. Once again we take a look at those we hope are true and those we hope are not. It's been an interesting week for pro wrestling fans and with WWE Survivor Series coming later this month, let's take a look at the past week's rumors.

#5 Hope is true: WWE interested in bringing back Davey Boy Smith Jr

Davey Boy Smith Jr
Davey Boy Smith Jr

It looks like both WWE and AEW are interested in signing Davey Boy Smith Jr, according to a report from Dave Meltzer of Figure Four Online. WWE are interested in signing the 2-time WWE Tag-Team Champion.

Davey Boy Smith Jr is also drawing interest from AEW and spoke to Tony Khan at Chris Jericho’s recent Halloween party. However, it is believed that Tony Khan and Davey Boy Jr won’t talk business until his MLW contract is up next month.

Here’s what Dave Meltzer wrote:

"Relations between Court Bauer and Smith are said to be fine. Smith said he's known Bauer since 2004 when he was a teenager and he's always liked him. He's under contract through 12/18. He was going to start as a regular with All Japan at the Champion Carnival tournament and then the pandemic hit. He was at Chris Jericho's Halloween party this past week and spoke to Tony Khan but they aren't talking any business until after his MLW deal is up. He's had interest from WWE, Khan expressed interest, and there is interest from All Japan, Impact and MLW and has no favorite or leaning past saying this decision will be made based on offer and whatever makes the most sense business-wise."

Davey Boy Smith Jr would be a good fit in either AEW or WWE. It would be great to see him return to WWE after nine years away, with a whole roster of fresh opponents for him. Someone like Davey Boy Smith Jr is exactly what WWE needs to add depth to their mid-card on either RAW or SmackDown.

Published 08 Nov 2020, 20:29 IST
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
