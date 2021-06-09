5 WWE & AEW Legends who could return to the ring in 2021

Even though both WWE and AEW have packed active rosters, they have to rely on pro wrestling legends for a variety of reasons. Whether it is to attract the older audience, to pass the torch and establish a younger talent as a star, or even simply shake things up, legends are an integral part of the pro wrestling landscape.

So, who are five such individuals who are likely to step into a WWE or AEW ring this year? With both companies going on the road soon, they may call upon the bigwigs to mix it up with younger talents and make the product more exciting.

Whether it's AEW's use of Christian Cage and Sting or WWE making use of Edge and Trish Stratus (in the past), legends have a place in wrestling. Here are five stalwarts of the pro wrestling business likely to make a return in 2021.

#5 Kurt Angle could return to either WWE or AEW

Remember that video of Kurt Angle lacing up his boots from earlier in the year? Was that an indication that his pro wrestling days may not be over? We know that Kurt Angle was dissatisfied with his last WWE run, so that could be one of the places that he chooses to go. Maybe to cap his career off with a really solid run.

That’s funny. It’s the 25 year anniversary of when I decided to sit alone in my home and play video games for the rest of my life. Different paths............. — Victrola Depot (@VictrolaDepot) June 6, 2021

Alternatively, he could choose to go to AEW and mix it up with a whole new cast of characters and some familiar faces too. Kurt Angle is one of the greatest of all time, and if given a chance to remind the world how great he is, we're sure he'll deliver and then some.

Do you think another WWE run is ideal for Kurt Angle or will an AEW stint work better? Let us know in the comments.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Amar Anand