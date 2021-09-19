5 WWE/AEW Superstars' wives you may not know were/are in the wrestling business

Several WWE/AEW Superstars are married to women who were, or still are, in the wrestling business. The wrestling industry is much more than a few in-ring performers. Thousands of men and women work together to put on shows.

Within the wrestling industry, many WWE and AEW superstars have tied the knot with fellow wrestlers. Others share their lives with women who are not in-ring performers, but do other jobs in the business.

Despite their husband's fame, some of these ladies are not well-known to pro wrestling fans. While a few of them stay away from the spotlight, others have made a few TV appearances in the past few years.

Here are five WWE/AEW Superstars' wives you may not know were/are in the wrestling business.

#5. AEW Star Dustin Rhodes – Ta-rel Marie Runnels

AEW Star Dustin Rhodes (F.K.A. Goldust) married multiple times. His first wife was former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels. They tied the knot in 1993 and divorced six years later. In 2002, he married Milena Martelloni, but the marriage lasted only a year.

Nine years later, Rhodes tied the knot for the third time. His third wife, Ta-rel Marie Runnels, is currently working in the wrestling business. Although she is not an in-ring performer, Runnels is the president and director of Kayfabe Entertainment, which provides management services for entertainment personalities.

According to her Facebook profile, Rhodes' wife is also the co-owner of Rhodes Wrestling Academy, where her husband trains new talents. Rhodes and his wife launched the Academy earlier this year.

Last March, Rhodes Wrestling Academy presented its first live showcase event, where the AEW Star's wife served as a ring announcer. In an interview with WrestleZone, Rhodes revealed that he's running the business together his wife.

Rhodes is currently an active in-ring competitor in AEW. However, he plans to retire soon.

"Here I am today at 51, having the time of my life in the twilight of my career, just a couple two, three more years before I hang it up but right now man, AEW and my wrestling academy is just — I’m having a lot of fun. It’s exhausting, but it’s fun. I love it," he said on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling show.

Rhodes recently lost to Malakai Black on the September 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. Black's victory broke Rhodes' winning streak that lasted four consecutive matches.

