Top 5 WWE celebrity guests who only appeared once

WWE considers itself to be a Sports Entertainment company. As an amalgamation of sports and entertainment in its full glory, Vince McMahon's company thrives by giving fans thrilling action and drama. Inevitably, WWE often brings in a lot of celebrities so the company can get some mainstream coverage.

Some of these stars have served as the guest hosts of WWE's weekly shows, and others have performed live musical acts at WrestleMania. In fact, a few of these celebrities have stepped into the ring for a match or two. Though fans don't typically see these star on WWE RAW or SmackDown, they still appear on some pay-per-view events.

Celebrities like Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Hugh Jackman have made notable appearances on more than one occasion. But plenty of stars have only appeared once on WWE programming.

This article offers a look at five celebrities who have only been on WWE television once.

#5 Aaron Paul (WWE RAW, March 4, 2014)

Aaron Paul

"Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul appeared on the March 4, 2014 episode of WWE RAW. As the guest star of the night, Paul accompanied Dolph Ziggler to the ring for his match with Alberto Del Rio. Paul played a crucial role in the ending of the match. His interference helped Ziggler defeat the former WWE Champion.

Paul's appearance was a part of the promotional activities for the film, "Need for Speed." During the show, Paul also participated in a backstage interview with Ziggler.

A week after the show, Paul opened up about his experience, and he revealed he was scared about the kind of response he'd receive.

He also said that he was aware of the backlash he could face in the wake of the CM Punk situation. The show was held in Chicago just a few weeks after Punk officially went on a sabbatical from WWE. This show marked Paul's only appearance on WWE programming. Many "Breaking Bad" fans still remember the time Paul showed up on WWE RAW.