5 WWE dream matches between Attitude Era and present-day Superstars we may get to see

The Attitude Era is talked about among fans to this day, around two decades after it came to an end. WWE has been wise enough to bank on the nostalgia factor in regards to the Attitude Era and you'll find tons of specials dedicated to it on the WWE Network that have been produced over the past few years by the company.

The Attitude Era came to an end at WrestleMania 17, the night when Stone Cold Steve Austin turned heel and joined forces with Vince McMahon. This came just a few days after WWE had bought off WCW, the company that WWE owner Vince McMahon waged the Monday Night Wars against. It certainly was ironic to see the two biggest rivals of the Attitude Era shaking hands to signify its end.

There are still a bunch of Attitude Era Superstars who are active today or are fit enough to compete again in the squared circle.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five dream matches that can happen between WWE Superstars of Attitude Era and present-day Superstars somewhere down the line.

#5 The Rock vs Roman Reigns

The Rock and Reigns

This has been a bout that's been teased on several occasions over the past few years. Cousin brothers in real life, The Rock and Roman Reigns share an incredibly strong bond and that could just be a deciding factor when it comes to The Brahma Bull possibly coming back to wrestle one final match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The Rock had recently opened up on a possible match with Reigns and his statement is bound to raise the hopes of his fans. He made it clear that he is 'always open' for a match with his cousin.

“Rock vs Roman Reigns — is it possible? Sure, anything is possible. I’m always open,” said The Rock.

