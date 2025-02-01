5 WWE duos who can enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match at numbers 1 & 2

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just hours away. The major show is being held live at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and well over 65,000 fans are expected to be at the event.

There are four bouts booked for the show, two of which are Royal Rumble matches. The Women's Royal Rumble match will feature the likes of IYO SKY, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, and others.

Meanwhile, the Men's Royal Rumble match is even more stacked. The 30-man battle royal will include the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Penta, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn, among others.

Trending

A fun moment is always created when the #1 and #2 entrant of the iconic stipulation have history together. This has been seen before, for example, when The Usos started the match off. There are some fun duos who could do it this year, which will be covered in this list.

Below are five WWE duos who can enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match at numbers 1 & 2.

#5. John Cena and CM Punk could renew their classic rivalry

Expand Tweet

The story of John Cena and CM Punk was one of the most captivating in WWE in the early 2010's. The two had issues off and on, but things really reached their boiling point in 2011 when CM Punk had his infamous Pipebomb promo and the "summer of Punk."

The pair had high profile matches at major Premium Live Events and on RAW. Their Money in the Bank and SummerSlam bouts, for example, remain two of the best in WWE history. While they have mutual respect for each other now, they have both indicated that they still want to wrestle one another.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will have a big singles match during Cena's retirement tour, but if nothing else, they could kickstart the Men's Royal Rumble match. The pair renewing their rivalry in the Rumble would be epic for long-time fans.

#4. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could go toe-to-toe

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins didn't break into the industry together, but they did break into WWE together. Both men were key figures for FCW and NXT before joining the main roster as part of The Shield.

In the decade-plus since then, Seth and Roman have been both friends and enemies multiple times over. Seth Rollins infamously betrayed The Shield, and he has since done his best to take down The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief-version of Roman Reigns.

The two hate each other and Seth has made it clear he will never team up with Roman Reigns again. Instead, they could start off the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. With their intense hatred, it is safe to say it would be a chaotic brawl.

#3. Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio clashing again would be fun

Expand Tweet

Family conflict is always one of the most interesting storylines in WWE. It is even more interesting and rare for the family members to be father and son. Despite that, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have had issues for quite a while now.

The two used to be WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions together, but Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day and betrayed his father. This eventually led to a match at WrestleMania and then a tag team match opposite each other at the following year's show. They've gone up against each other quite regularly.

It would make sense for both men to start the Royal Rumble match off. Fans would instantly be invested as they love Rey and hate Dirty Dom. Could the elder Mysterio teach his son a painful lesson?

#2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso could have a friendly but fierce start

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have a long and storied history together. The Usos and Sami were friends for years, but when Zayn joined The Bloodline, he and Jey Uso never got along well in WWE. Once they finally did, Sami left the group in shocking fashion.

Over time, they were able to fix their fractured friendship and have gone on to be buddies again. They often team up together or have each other's back on WWE programming. Still, old rivalries never truly die.

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could start off the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. While both men will definitely treat each other with respect, they both want to win. It would be a scrap and either man could prevail. Alternatively, they could just wait for poor #3 and double team him.

#1. Drew McIntyre and Wade Barrett could enter #1 and #2 if WWE allows Wade to compete

Expand Tweet

The final duo on this list are long-time real-life close friends who rose through the ranks together. Drew McIntyre and Wade Barrett broke into the industry in the United Kingdom and European wrestling scene before eventually joining WWE.

Both men were called up around the same time. While Drew had more success in the long-term, they were in similar positions for much of their time in WWE. Their friendship has also been emphasized since Wade returned as a commentator on the main roster despite a dust up last year.

If Wade gets a spot in the 2025 Royal Rumble match and goes face-to-face with Drew McIntyre, it would be quite interesting. Not only would it be two friends colliding, but it could lead to a bigger match between the two in the future. Perhaps a retirement match for Wade in England?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback