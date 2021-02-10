5 WWE factions and tag teams that need to reunite in 2021

In WWE, fans often see tag teams and factions breaking up and reuniting regularly. Pairings and groups often don't end well, with their members turning on one another or splitting up in WWE Drafts.

Most recently, fans have seen The IIconics split in a stipulation match against the Riott Squad, who reformed last year. Heavy Machinery called it quits after Tucker helped The Miz win the Money in the Bank briefcase from his teammate Otis at Hell in a Cell. Former WWE Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also called it a day after Bliss became aligned with The Fiend on RAW.

There are some tag teams and factions that split before they reached their potential together in WWE.

Here are five factions and tag teams that need to reunite in 2021.

#5 Could Absolution return in WWE in 2021?

Two-time WWE Divas Champion Paige brought then-NXT stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to the main roster in late 2017 as the heel group Absolution.

Absolution began as an in-ring trio before Paige's injuries restricted her wrestling activity. It meant Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville began representing the faction in the ring as a duo, with Paige accompanying them to the ring as a manager.

Just six months after Absolution came to be, the group was dissolved when Paige was forced to retire from in-ring action and was appointed the General Manager of SmackDown by Shane McMahon.

After Paige departed the faction, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were renamed Fire and Desire. The group split seemingly for good following their feud over Mandy's budding relationship with Otis. After Sonya Deville temporarily departed from WWE, the duo was placed on separate brands.

Paige hasn't been on-screen in WWE for quite some time, and a reunion of Absolution would be a great way to get her back involved on television. However, the fact she's still active on Twitch could make things difficult.

Although she isn't currently cleared to wrestle, Paige's charisma makes her a great manager and mouthpiece. It just feels like fans never got to see the full potential of Absolution. Perhaps a return in 2021 isn't unrealistic to suggest?