Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut in WWE at this year's SummerSlam event against Seth Rollins. The entire Mysterio Family has got involved in getting some revenge against The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple, Murphy.

Recently, Dominik lost in a Steel Cage match against Rollins during the "In Your House" edition of WWE RAW.

It doesn't look like Rey Mysterio's son will get a chance to defeat Seth Rollins in a one-on-one confrontation anytime soon. But as mentioned in the tweet above, both Rollins and Dominik are booked in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the upcoming episode of RAW.

At some point, Dominik Mysterio has to move on to different feuds in order to further his career on the main roster. With that in mind, here are 5 WWE feuds for Dominik Mysterio after Seth Rollins.

#5 Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo could feud with the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

Rollins turned on Murphy. Garza and Andrade hate each other. And when did Dominik and Humberto become a tag team? https://t.co/MtZz5CFAyW pic.twitter.com/2qBRBfslKb — Chelsea Weiand (@chelsea_weiand) September 19, 2020

Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo will team up together on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW to earn a RAW Tag Team Championship Match at WWE Clash of Champions.

Interestingly, the two teams stacked against Dominik and Humberto in this situation are on the verge of breaking up either way. The Monday Night Messiah wasn't too happy with Murphy disobeying his orders on last week's WWE RAW.

On the other hand, Andrade and Angel Garza couldn't resolve their differences, which led to Zelina Vega ditching them so as to focus on her own in-ring career. The team members in both instances here may end up feuding with each other after the Triple Threat Tag Team Match on RAW.

This is a huge advantage for Dominik and Humberto as a tag team, as both of them have no bad blood against each other. Dominik can distance himself from the Seth Rollins feud by chasing after the RAW Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Street Profits.