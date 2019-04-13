5 WWE feuds fans would love to see in 2019

John Cena vs 'The New' Daniel Bryan would be an absolute treat to watch

Kofi Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan draws a lot of parallels. It was back at WrestleMania 30 when Danial Bryan was the red hot, crowd favourite babyface that would go on to triumph on the biggest stage of them all.

This year, Bryan turned into the antagonist and KofiMania ran wild. Having seen Bryan turn heel and bring in a new dimension to the match, there are a few more matches from the pst which the fans would have loved to see in 2019. We witnessed a number of heel and face turns in the past year, most of which were unexpected. With that in mind here are 5 matches fans would love to see in 2019, where the roles of the wrestlers have been reversed.

#5 The Miz (Face) vs John Cena (Heel) - WWE Championship

The Miz as a face against a heel John Cena would be very interesting

Considering the leaps and bounds that The Miz has made in his babyface character, this match-up would be exciting. A heel John Cena, or more preferably, the Doctor of Thugonomics vs a crowd favourite Miz would be such an improvement on the rivalry that they had in the summer of 2011. Back then, The Miz was the cowardly heel and the WWE Champion, while John Cena was, as always, the one who never gave up.

Fans loved to see the 'heel turn' that Cena pulled off at WrestleMania 35, and the kind of reception makes you believe that if he had one last run in WWE, it should be in this gimmick.

More importantly, the kind of response that The Miz managed to gather ever since he turned face, is a testament of how good he has been over the years and how much he has learned from his past mistakes. His last babyface run was quite forgettable, but his recent turn is much more believable and having a heel Cena vs face Miz match in 2019 would have been pretty awesome.

