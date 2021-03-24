5 WWE Hall of Famers who never won a WrestleMania match

WrestleMania is the biggest event in all of pro-wrestling. The annual WWE extravaganza has been wowing fans for 36 years now. The event has witnessed wrestlers turn into legendary superstars and iconic careers coming to an end.

The list of WWE greats who have left their lasting impact at The Grandest Stage of Them All is quite long. Then there are many more Superstars who were not fortunate enough to win even a single match at WrestleMania. The list becomes even more intriguing when we only consider WWE Hall of Famers who failed to win a match at the mega event.

In the following list, we will take a look at five WWE Hall of Famers who somehow didn't win even a single match at WrestleMania.

#5 Jimmy Snuka (0-2 at WrestleMania)

Jimmy Snuka was a major WWE attraction back in the day and will always be remembered for being involved in the first-ever WrestleMania main event. At WrestleMania in 1985, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event of the show. Bob Orton was on the villain's side while Snuka sided with the babyfaces. Later in his career, Snuka competed in two matches at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Snuka failed to win both matches. His first WrestleMania outing was against Rick Rude at WrestleMania 6. Rude was a major heel at the time and picked up a big win over Snuka at the event.

Jimmy Snuka's 2nd and final loss at The Show of Shows came at WrestleMania 7. This match will always be remembered for being The Undertaker's very first outing at the big event, which kicked off his legendary undefeated streak. The Undertaker had made his WWE debut a few months ago and kicked off a feud with Snuka on the road to WrestleMania.

The Undertaker put Snuka down at the event and thus the greatest streak in pro-wrestling was born. The Undertaker went on to win 20 more matches at the event before falling prey to Brock Lesnar in 2014.

Jimmy Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

