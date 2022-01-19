5 WWE legends' children who didn't want to follow in their parents' footsteps

Unlike some children who embrace the industry, several WWE legends' children preferred not to compete inside the squared circle.

The children of many legends have followed in their parents' footsteps over the past few decades. There are currently several second and third-generation superstars on the WWE main roster. Randy Orton, Natalya, and Dominik Mysterio are a few examples. The NXT 2.0 roster also has some second-generation talent, including Rick Steiner's son, the NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, other iconic superstars' children were not interested in pursuing a career in professional wrestling. Instead, they preferred to work more regular jobs, including teaching and video game design.

Here are five legends' children who preferred to stay away from the wrestling business.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Sting's son: Steven Borden Jr.

Sting spent most of his professional wrestling career outside of WWE. He competed in several promotions, including WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and most recently AEW. He spent nearly six years in WWE, during which he only competed in four matches.

Although Sting is a legendary wrestler and a WWE Hall of Famer, his son Steven Borden Jr. was never interested in following in his footsteps. Instead, he preferred to pursue a career in football.

Sting's son was an athlete growing up. He played football and basketball in high school. He later joined the University of Kentucky, where he continued to play football.

In an interview with ukathletics.com during his college days, the Hall of Famer's son disclosed that he wanted to become a professional player in the NFL. He also revealed that his second career option was to become a professional surfer.

Although his father is a famous wrestler, Borden Jr. told CBS in 2015 that Sting never pushed him to become an in-ring performer himself.

"He's always kind of pushed me to do what I want to do, make a name for myself outside of what he's done.'' Borden Jr. said. ''So that's been the goal my entire life, not really to follow in his footsteps necessarily, but to make my own name ... he never really was one of those dads who kind of wanted to push their son into their own deal."

Sting's son received a tryout with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. However, things didn't work out and he soon hung up his boots. Borden Jr. later became the Sports Scientist and General Manager of SAGA Fitness. He now has his own podcast, "Momentum with Steven Borden."

