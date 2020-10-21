5 WWE legends and their current favorite Superstars

WWE is home to some of the best wrestlers in the industry today, and that’s what helps the company remain the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Over the years, several current Superstars have revealed their favorite WWE legends and picked some of their current favorite wrestlers.

On the other hand, several WWE legends have also revealed who their current favorite Superstars are and those they consider the best in-ring workers.

From RAW to SmackDown and all the way to NXT, WWE is loaded with some top talent who’ve managed to impress the best of the best that have stepped into the ring.

With that in mind, we will look at five WWE legends and their current favorite active Superstars.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart likes AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan

.@BretHart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be in the ring and in offering advice. #RAW @KaneWWE @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/bXZh9yl8kw — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2018

Bret Hart is considered one of the best in-ring workers in the history of sports entertainment. Everything about him was near perfect, and has inspired several current WWE Superstars who are trying to make it big in the industry.

On episode 25 of the Confessions Of The Hitman titled "The Art Of Wrestling", the legend spoke about many things related to wrestling, WWE and current Superstars. He called AJ Styles as someone he liked and saw him as someone he’d trust in the ring.

"I admire a lot of the younger [pro] wrestlers for their skill, and their talent, and whatnot," Hart explained. "Like, AJ Styles is someone I really like; I've liked him for a long time. I really like the way he works, and I think, like, I watch him do stuff and I go, 'I would be a little hesitant for someone to do a lot of the stuff he does, say, to me, but at the same time, I also know that he's a total pro and I would trust him."

@RandyOrton looks like Wolverine with that beard. — Bret Hart (@BretHart) April 26, 2011

Hart also named a few top Superstars whom he would trust working in the ring with. He went as far as to call Daniel Bryan, the ‘great artist in the ring’.

"Randy Orton would be one. Edge would be another. AJ Styles is really good. Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest [pro] wrestlers ever, pound for pound. Like, he's just such a great artist in the ring. He has a great mind for [pro] wrestling."

Along with Styles and Bryan, Hart also named Randy Orton and Edge as the two other WWE Superstars who he’d feel safe working in the ring with.