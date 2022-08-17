5 WWE Legends who may never wrestle again

WWE has been around for multiple decades, and over the years, it has produced several legends in the business.

The company always plans a few appearances from its veterans throughout the year. Fans can usually expect to see a Hall of Famer or two at WrestleMania, sometimes even to compete. For instance, the world witnessed the grand in-ring returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon this year.

While most legends return for at least one more match, some stay retired for good. Here, we have five such legends who might never wrestle again.

#5 in our list of WWE Legends who may never wrestle again: Kane

Kane is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

Kane is definitely among the most respected names in the business, having been around for multiple decades.

The Big Red Machine is one of the legends who has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company that made him famous. However, fans might never get to see him compete in the ring again.

In a recent interview with The Right View, the wrestling veteran described his thoughts regarding an in-ring return:

"Yeah, I actually don't do that much anymore. I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," admitted Kane. "But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE's second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it." [H/T: Fightful]

Fans might not see Kane wrestle again, but it's nice to see him concentrate on his health and not risk injuries.

#4. Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash gained immense popularity as a member of the nWo back in the 90s. The faction was the initial push that led to the Monday Night Wars between WCW and WWE.

Fans have seen Nash return over the years for occasional one-off matches. Most notably, he returned to face Triple H in a "Sledgehammer Ladder Match" back in 2011. He also wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

However, he doesn't plan to return to the ring even for a one-off match these days. On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash described how he wouldn't return to the ring even if he's offered "Saudi money" to make a comeback:

"No, I don't. The f***ing thought of my f***ing rickety a** body hitting that f***ing wood. Like nah man and not even for f***ing Saudi money. You come with me the half a million bucks let me take two bumps, f*** you. What am I gonna do with that? Let me put that in the bank with the rest of my f***ing money I don't spend." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

He might not return for an actual match, but fans might see the nWo legend return for special appearances.

#3. Shane McMahon

Will we see Shane-O-Mac again in WWE?

Shane McMahon is a name famous for his extreme risk-taking moments and popular money-making storylines. Over the years, he has entertained fans using his body as well as his mind.

Fans recently saw him compete in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, that match could've possibly been his last. He was released by the company after the premium live event and has not appeared on WWE television ever since.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was heard stating that Shane "would never get another pop in this company as long as I'm around".

The scenario might not change even though Vince McMahon is not the chairman of WWE any longer. According to a report from Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch, Stephanie McMahon is not on good terms with Shane McMahon:

"Jerry Jarrett told me the story on record that he was having dinner with the McMahon's and either he or someone at the table said, 'Shane, you know, someday you're going to be running the company like your dad.' And Stephanie was years younger than Shane, established her Alpha attitude. She jumped in and said, 'Uh uh, daddy's little girl is going to be the one running the show someday, not Shane.' That rivalry has been there. The divide between those two, I'm told, is still there. And there is no reconciliation or power sibling team expected." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

As of now, it doesn't look like Shane McMahon will return to the company anytime soon. But in wrestling, never say never.

#2. The Undertaker

The Phenom was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022

The Undertaker has been the cornerstone of WWE for decades, having won multiple world titles and awards. He has an unmatched legacy in the business.

He famously retired in 2020 after having a boneyard match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. During his Hall of Fame speech, he uttered the words "never say never", but that doesn't mean he'll surely be back for another match.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, The Deadman confessed that he still has a passion for wrestling but cannot physically perform at this stage of his life:

"The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It's just the physical side of it. ... My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it's time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we're going," said The Undertaker.

Although fans would love to see him back in the squared circle, it is probably best that he rests and enjoys his retirement to the fullest.

#1. Triple H

The head of creative in WWE, Triple H, is an absolute legend in the business. Over the years, he has entertained fans in several ways. He formally confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition this year after suffering from several health issues, including a cardiac event.

Stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin have come out of retirement, and one might expect Triple H to perform another match sometime in the future. However, sometimes it's just not possible.

Heart issues can lead to further permanent effects and a person facing heart-related diseases can hardly get involved in intensive physical activities. In The Game's case, he had a defibrillator installed in his chest following his cardiac scare last year, which likely precludes him from any in-ring activity.

