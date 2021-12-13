5 WWE legends that could return for one more match in 2022

With the recent spate of WWE releases, it is clear that the company has a new strategy now. Yes, there's a core group of full-time talent, but it is bolstered by the arrival of part-timers and legends to work with the current crop.

One has to believe that WWE feels that pitting the past generation against the current one serves two purposes. It can bring in lapsed viewers who may have stopped watching when their favorite stars stepped away. But more importantly, by working with the current generation, the said legends elevate them to the next level.

Who are some WWE legends that could step into the squared circle again, lacing up their boots for one more shot at glory? We've knowingly left Goldberg out of this list because we know that he has one match left in his contract.

#5 John Cena has so many WWE opponents left to face

Let's start with the one which is almost a certainty, so it's the smallest surprise. Not only did John Cena put on a great match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, the promos leading into the contest were straight fire as well. There's every possibility that John Cena will return for yet another program at some point down the line.

A lot of it obviously depends on his filming schedule. But John Cena has been an ambassador for WWE even in the cinematic realm, carrying the banner to Hollywood. One has to believe he still has as much to offer the business as he does to the DC Universe.

We need babyface Cena vs. heel Lashley right away!

