5 WWE Legends who shouldn't have returned for one more match

Many WWE fans have grown up watching the golden generation of wrestling when superstars like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin shone. They still long to see these legends lace up their boots one final time.

WWE legends also aspire to return to the ring for one more chance at immortality and bask in the glory of a cheering WWE Universe.

Yet, age is a big factor for superstars. Their reflexes, athleticism, and coordination diminish with time. As a result, in-ring storytelling, the DNA of the business, often suffers a major dent.

So it's important for WWE legends to realize when their time is up, which brings us to the topic of discussion today. Here's a look at 5 WWE Legends who shouldn't have returned for another match.

#5 WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels had arguably one of the best retirement matches in the business. He gave it his all in the Streak vs. Career Match at WrestleMania 26 against the Undertaker. The bout was legendary and is still etched in the memory of the WWE Universe.

Yet, Shawn came out of retirement at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to face The Phenom and Kane in a tag-team match alongside Triple H. D-Generation X was up against the Brothers of Destruction as Saudi officials demanded WWE bring back more legends for big draw cards at events.

Shawn Michaels looked a bit out of sorts in this bout, having not wrestled in eight years, and it showed. He struggled to match his legacy of being one of the best performers. Despite DX winning, the contest seemed a bit jaded as none of the four competitors lived up to their past glories.

Such was HBK's disappointment that he told The Game after the match that they were too old to be in the ring and that he should've remained retired.

