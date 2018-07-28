Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE legends with astonishing records at SummerSlam

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    28 Jul 2018, 18:03 IST

Kurt a
Kurt Angle and The Ultimate Warrior were both successful at SummerSlam

With SummerSlam 2018 on the horizon, we have been taking a look at the best and worst records that WWE Superstars hold at the annual August event.

So far, we have learned that a retired Hall of Famer holds the record for the most number of victories at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”, while it turns out that John Cena has a surprisingly dreadful record when he competes on the PPV.

We have also delved into The Shield’s archives to look at how Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have fared at past SummerSlam shows, from their forgettable debut in 2013 to their high-profile encounters in 2017.

In this article, we figured it was about time we turned our attention to some of the most successful Superstars who have competed at SummerSlam, so let’s count down the five WWE performers who boast the most astonishing records in the event’s 30-year history.

#5 The Undertaker (10 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw)

Ka
Kane and The Undertaker competed in the same match three times at SummerSlam

The Undertaker’s win/loss ratio at SummerSlam isn’t quite as impressive as his unprecedented tally of 24 victories and just two defeats at WrestleMania, but 10 wins from 16 matches at a single PPV isn’t too shabby.

“The Deadman” won his first four matches at the event, defeating Kamala, Giant Gonzalez, ‘Fake Undertaker’ and Kama between 1992 and 1995, before losing to Mankind, Bret Hart and Steve Austin in his next three SummerSlam encounters.

Between 1999 and 2003, he won Tag Team titles on two occasions, teaming with The Big Show to defeat Kane & X-Pac and with Kane to defeat DDP & Kanyon, while he went to a no contest in a singles match against his storyline brother before recording victories over Test and A-Train.

In the last 15 years, the future Hall of Famer has only competed at four SummerSlam events, losing against JBL and Randy Orton in the mid-00s before defeating Edge in 2008 and Brock Lesnar in 2015.

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
