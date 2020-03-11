5 WWE legends you forgot Brock Lesnar wrestled

Brock Lesnar and Edge

Brock Lesnar is perhaps one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring, one that will be remembered for his insane skill set and athletic ability.

He is a polarising figure and has rubbed fans the wrong way, but when he first arrived at WWE almost 20 years ago, he was the best thing the business saw in years. The Beast has won numerous titles, been a main event star on plenty of occasions, and had memorable feuds.

Lesnar has mixed it with some of the best and produced magical moments in the ring, which fans still remember to this day. But, there are a few legends that Lesnar faced that fans may have forgot, or younger fans may not know of.

Here, we take a look at some of them.

#5 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan will mostly be remembered by pro wrestling fans for his first run in WWE, where he helped build the promotion, as well as his run in WCW. Most fans will only remember the time that he and The Rock blew the roof off the Skydome arena in Toronto at WrestleMania X8.

The Rock, who was one of the most popular Superstars in WWE back in 2002, won that match for the ages. A few months down the line, Hogan faced the man who was to take over the reins from The Rock as the face of WWE, Brock Lesnar. Lesnar had moved to the main roster just a few months earlier and was pushed heavily by WWE, and a feud with Hogan was a part of that massive push.

The Beast defeated Hogan by submission after putting Hogan in a bear hug hold, on SmackDown. This was the only time these two faced off in a singles match in the ring, and it was a vital match for Lesnar, who went on to win the Undisputed title later that month at SummerSlam.

