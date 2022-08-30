WWE can be extremely entertaining, but there are times when decisions made by the company can frustrate or baffle fans. One such example is when the previous administration led by Vince McMahon would shorten the names of established superstars or even change their names completely when they moved from NXT to the main roster.

Sometimes shortening a superstar's name works out. There are times when a one-word name can be marketable. Oftentimes, it just comes across as odd to new viewers and potentially confusing for long-time fans of the superstars. Thankfully, there may be hope going forward.

Marketing materials have recently listed Theory as "Austin Theory" for recent live events. The former United States Champion used that name in the indies and in NXT.

Another example of a superstar's name seemingly reverting back to what it previously was happened on Monday Night RAW. Corey Graves referred to The Original Bro as "Matt Riddle" as opposed to the shortened name of just Riddle that he's been using. The graphic also listed his full name, indicating it wasn't a slip of the tongue by Graves.

Given Riddle and Theory's names have potentially changed back to their previous incarnation, who might be next? Which other superstars on RAW and SmackDown should revert to their old names?

Below are 5 WWE main roster superstars who should revert to their old names.

#5. T-BAR should become Dominik Dijakovic again

T-BAR began his professional wrestling career in 2013, where he found success and later joined the Ring of Honor. In 2017, the big man joined WWE, where he eventually competed on NXT as Dominik Dijakovic.

The talented star found some success on WWE NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2020 as a member of RETRIBUTION. With his main roster move, his name was changed from Dominik Dijakovic to T-BAR.

While T-BAR isn't necessarily a bad name, his older persona certainly fits him better. With the athletic superstar allegedly being repackaged, he could go back to his prior name once he reappears on television.

The only possible drawback to his past name is Dominik Mysterio. The two share a first name, although that shouldn't be a deal breaker.

#4. Shotzi's last name should return

Shotzi on SmackDown

Shotzi began her professional wrestling career in 2014. A year later, she took part in WWE Tough Enough. She was selected to take part in the official season but health problems forced her to withdraw from the series. Shotzi returned to the indies before signing with the company in 2019.

Both on the independent scene and on WWE NXT, the green-haired superstar went by the name Shotzi Blackheart. Once she was called up to the main roster in 2021 alongside Tegan Nox, her last name was dropped, and she's remained just "Shotzi" since.

The name Shotzi is original enough that she doesn't necessarily need to revert. With that being said, the name "Shotzi Blackheart" is just plain cool. The name also allows for more merchandising opportunities. WWE should bring her last name back. While they're at it, the promotion should bring her tank back too.

#3. Ciampa should have his first name back

Ciampa on RAW

Ciampa began his wrestling career way back in 2005. He wrestled on the independent scene for two years before being signed to a developmental contract with Ohio Valley Wrestling. He was released from his contract in 2007 and wrestled on the independent scene and with Ring of Honor until 2015 as Tommaso Ciampa.

In 2015, he began wrestling for WWE and signed a full-time contract with the promotion a year later. Ciampa found incredible success on the NXT brand before being called up to Monday Night RAW earlier this year.

Since being called up to the main roster, Ciampa's first name has been dropped. With Triple H potentially giving superstars their old monikers again, Ciampa should be one of the first to have his name reverted. He rose to prominence in NXT as Tommaso Ciampa, changing his name just feels odd to many fans.

#2. Doudrop could go back to her WWE NXT UK name

Doudrop began her professional wrestling career in the United Kingdom in 2007. She rose to fame both locally and internationally, competing under the name Viper. In 2017, she participated in the Mae Young Classic under the name Piper Niven.

The powerhouse officially signed with WWE in 2019 and was a top star on the brand for two years. She was called up to RAW in 2021where she has gone by the moniker Doudrop.

While some fans rebelled against it, Doudrop isn't a terrible name. Many have grown used to the unique moniker and the talented superstar made it work. Still, Piper Niven was a superior name and showed off a more serious side to the Scottish star. While not necessary, a name change could benefit the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

#1. Butch should once again become Pete Dunne

Butch beating on Xavier Woods

Pete Dunne began training in professional wrestling in 2006. While he found success in Japan and abroad, he was an influential figure in the rise of British wrestling in the 2010s. In 2017, he was part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

From 2016 to 2022, The Bruiserweight was a force to be reckoned with on WWE NXT UK and NXT, capturing gold on both brands. Earlier this year, he was called up to the main roster under the name "Butch". He is currently aligned with The Brawling Brutes.

While Pete Dunne has made the Butch gimmick work, many fans wish he could go back to being The Bruiserweight that they've grown to know and love. With the ultra-talented superstar reverting back to his NXT attire for the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a name change could possibly be on the way.

With apparent name changes to Matt Riddle and Austin Theory in recent days, there's certainly a strong chance that other superstars will revert to their past names as well.

If they do, the move will likely be another of many that has fans celebrating Triple H's rule over professional wrestling.

