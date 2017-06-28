5 WWE match sequels that fans would love to see

These men and women need to go at it one more time.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 18:53 IST

Who wouldn’t want to see the two go at it again?

No matter what other frills are added on, at the end of the day, the whole concept of professional wrestling revolves around the actual wrestling matches themselves. All the other aspects – from the promos to the vignettes to the video packages – all help in adding to to a story that is ultimately told through a wrestling match.

Now, the quality of wrestling matches obviously vary. Not all matches can be five-star classics on the Dave Meltzer rating scale and not all of them will lull you to sleep because the competitors involved aren’t up to the task. What we all want and what we live for as wrestling fans are those great matches.

And, every once in a while we do get those great matches and they leave us wanting so much more. And, that is the crux of this article. Those WWE matches which were so damn good that we wanted to see another one.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE match sequels that fans would love to see:

#5 CM Punk vs John Cena

We start our list off with two superstars who have actually had a number of matches against each other. After all, CM Punk and John Cena took part in the last WWE match to be rated five stars at Money in the Bank 2011 and followed that up with a few more impressive encounters.

But, the fact remains that at the end of the day, the issues between the two men haven’t really been resolved. Punk left the WWE under a dark cloud because he was unhappy with the way things were being run while Cena is still the poster boy for the company.

If – and this is a big if – The Cult of Personality does make a return to the WWE, then another program with John Cena has to be on the cards.