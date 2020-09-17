5 WWE matches that went off-script

On Monday Night RAW this week, the WWE RAW Women's Championship was on the line. Asuka defended her title against Mickie James in a great rematch from their NXT Women's Title bout we saw at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

Unfortunately, this bout was overshadowed by the botched ending. It saw the referee call for the bell while James was attempting to escape the Asuka Lock. The WWE Universe was shocked, as were the competitors. Reportedly, the referee thought that James had been injured, which was why he made that decision.

The finish left us wondering about other matches that didn't exactly go according to plan, either ending with the wrong person winning or the planned finish of a match not working out correctly. Today we'll take a look at five moments where WWE matches went off-script.

We're starting the list off with a match that took place 12 years ago. It didn't just see a botched ending, but saw an employee fired because of it.

#5 Mark Henry/Matt Hardy vs. The Miz/John Morrison - WWE ECW 2008

Mark Henry & Matt Hardy vs The Miz & John Morrison

Back in 2008, Matt Hardy and Mark Henry were feuding over the ECW Championship. On their way to SummerSlam that year, they were placed in a tag team match against John Morrison and The Miz. Near the end of the match, Hardy caught Morrison with an avalanche Side Effect.

Hardy got the pin, picking up the win for him and Henry. However, something was wrong, as Morrison had clearly kicked out before the three count. According to reports around the time of the match, The Miz had missed his cue, as he was supposed to break up the pin.

Unfortunately, this led to the firing of referee Wes Adams. Many in WWE at the time apparently felt that Adams was an unfortunate victim of circumstance