5 WWE names The Rock could recruit for his new stable

The Rock appeared at the end of WWE Elimination Chamber alongside popular rapper Travis Scott and asked Cody Rhodes to give him his soul. The American Nightmare refused The Great One's offer, but John Cena did not.

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month. The Rock gave Cena a signal, and he shockingly turned heel at the PLE this past Saturday night. The Final Boss then posed with John Cena and Travis Scott following the attack on Rhodes.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars who could join The Rock's new faction.

#5. WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa could align with The Rock

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa wanted to take over The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, and he was successful for several months. However, he failed to defeat Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match in January and has been having a difficult time getting on the same page as Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on SmackDown as of late.

The Rock might decide to approach Solo Sikoa in the weeks ahead and compliment his efforts to lead the new version of The Bloodline. The veteran could recruit Sikoa to his new faction and have the former North American Champion attack anyone who crosses their path.

#4. Jacob Fatu could leave The Bloodline to join the new faction

Jacob Fatu is slowly but surely becoming a major star on WWE SmackDown. The former MLW star is gifted in the ring and can hold his own with a microphone in his hand as well.

The Rock has likely noticed Fatu's immense talent and may try to recruit him away from The Bloodline in the coming weeks. Fatu would benefit from getting out of Solo Sikoa's shadow on SmackDown and would also become a bigger star by sharing the screen with The Rock regularly.

#3. Jade Cargill may want to join the faction

WWE Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill made her triumphant return from a lengthy hiatus at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 this past Saturday night. The former AEW star was the victim of a heinous attack in November 2024 and missed several months of action before her return at the PLE over the weekend.

Cargill went after Naomi and beat down The Glow before exiting the ring. The Rock may have taken notice while watching the show backstage and could recruit the 32-year-old to his faction in the weeks ahead. He could inform Cargill that she would not have to worry about being attacked again while being a part of his new faction.

#2. Kevin Owens could sell his soul to The Brahma Bull

Kevin Owens seemingly does not care about anyone else on the WWE roster besides himself, and he may be a perfect candidate to align with The Rock. The Prizefighter defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned match this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.

Randy Orton attacked after the match and hit the former Universal Champion with an RKO. It was the first time The Viper had been seen since Owens hit him with a Piledriver in November 2024.

The Final Boss may need someone in his faction who will throw caution to the wind to get the job done. Owens has proven that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get his way and could become a member of the new group ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. Roman Reigns might join the new group

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat match last month during WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Paul Heyman was going to put the Ula Fala around The Tribal Chief's neck following the match, but The Rock interrupted.

The People's Champion put the Ula Fala on Reigns and posed with him following the match. Reigns teamed up with the 52-year-old during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last year as well.

The Rock's new faction would become incredibly powerful if Reigns joined, and they could also help the 39-year-old deal with Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns has not appeared since he was brutally attacked by Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

