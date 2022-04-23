5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Alexa Bliss gets a new name, former WWE champion ready to return at WrestleMania 39 under one condition, Spoiler on Roman Reigns' next opponent

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

We have a major spoiler for the next opponent of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Monday Night RAW star Alexa Bliss has revealed her new name. This edition also features other interesting news stories featuring top stars like Bray Wyatt, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Randy Orton.

So without any further ado, let's dive straight into the five news stories that you might have missed this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5 John Cena's heartfelt message to Randy Orton

Randy Orton @RandyOrton appreciate the words John 🏼 twitter.com/johncena/statu… John Cena @JohnCena For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 appreciate the words John 🍻 appreciate the words John 👊🏼 twitter.com/johncena/statu… https://t.co/b3tTuNlTi3

16-time world champion John Cena recently heaped massive praise on one of his greatest on-screen rivals, Randy Orton. WWE is celebrating Randy Orton's 20th anniversary with the company and Cena joined the same with the following heartfelt message to Orton, calling him one of the greatest superstars in the history of the company.

"For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO!" wrote John Cena in his tweet.

Randy Orton replied to the same with a collage of several of their matches in WWE and stated that he appreciates the kind words from John Cena. Do you think we'll see these two rivals square off one last time?

#4 Major spoiler on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next opponent

Fans have been wondering who would be the next to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While nothing has been confirmed on television yet, we have a major spoiler on the same.

The company taped next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown this week only due to the European tour. During the tapings, Drew McIntyre confronted Roman Reigns and the two started trading punches in the ring before McIntyre hit a Belly-to-Belly Suplex on Reigns, who retreated.

This seems to be a major hint towards McIntyre being the next challenger for Reigns, possibly a match we could see at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

#3 Alexa Bliss reveals her new name

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, real name Lexi Kaufman, has taken to Twitter to reveal her new name. She recently got married to Ryan Cabrera and has now added her husband's last name "Cabrera" to her name. She revealed the same through a tweet and shared an amazing picture of herself with it as well.

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE programming for a while now. She even missed WrestleMania 38. While it was initially assumed to be due to her wedding, recent reports have indicated that WWE had no plans for her leading into the Show of Shows this year, which also led to Bliss voicing frustration with Vince McMahon. It remains to be seen when she makes her return to Monday Night RAW.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin is ready to return at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin completely stole the show at WrestleMania 38 by surprising the fans and making an in-ring return. Fans were extremely thrilled to see him wrestle and turn the clock back. During his most recent appearance on the Brewbound podcast, Austin was asked if he plans to be a part of WrestleMania 39 next year. The Texas Rattlesnake responded by saying that he will be there if Vince McMahon gives him a call.

"Never say never, but I would imagine, within the scope of that show, it’s going to be a big show in a big time city. It will be a two-night event again. I’m sure I’m done wrestling, per se, but as part of WWE, I can’t imagine that I won’t be there in some capacity," Austin said, "I’m not booking myself on the show, because I didn’t book myself on 38, that’s a Vince [McMahon] thing, and I have a great relationship with him. If I get the call, I’ll be there.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin faced Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. He looked to be in an amazing shape and took some serious bumps, much to the surprise of everyone watching.

Austin even returned on Night Two of the show for a nostalgic segment where he delivered Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and even Vince McMahon himself.

#1 Bray Wyatt's series of cryptic tweets

⭕️ @Windham6



#WhatIf? But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. #WhatIf? https://t.co/IzSoaZyz1r

Former three-time world champion in WWE, Bray Wyatt was released by the company last year. It has been nearly nine months since his release but fans are still waiting to see him appear on any other promotion.

Recently, Wyatt made a series of cryptic tweets that immediately caught the attention of fans, who were intrigued with them. In addition to this, he even changed his Twitter name from Windham (his real name) to a red circle. Could this be some sort of a hint from him about his pro-wrestling future?

