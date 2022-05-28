5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Former Mr. Money in the Bank announces retirement match, Honorary new member of The Bloodline, 10-time world champion to return?

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

#5. 10-time World Champion to return at next year's Royal Rumble?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed the possible return of The Rock. Speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio Podcast, he stated that The Rock could be a surprise entrant in next year's Royal Rumble. Proclaiming it would be an easy route to set up the highly-anticipated clash against the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"Rock comes back, wins the Rumble, gets his shot at 'Mania," said Bully Ray "It's pretty simple. Keep it simple, stupid. Slow and steady wins the race. Win the Rumble, build, build, build to 'Mania. Yeah, I don't see any other way." [15:08 - 15:25]

Fans have been wanting to see the dream clash between the two cousins ever since Reigns turned heel. The entire Tribal Chief gimmick may be the catalyst for The Rock to return and face Reigns, possibly in what could be his final WWE match.

#4. Kurt Angle makes a big claim about John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is confident that John Cena will break a major record soon. Speaking on his AdFreeShows podcast, Angle claimed that he firmly believes that Cena will break Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. He added that Randy Orton could catch up to him as well.

"The answer is simple. Yes! Yes, he will (break Ric Flair's record)," said Kurt Angle. "I believe John Cena will be the only 17-time world champion. I do believe Randy Orton is going to catch up to him and possibly surpass him. So, you know, I know that records are made to be broken, and I believe John Cena is going to break Ric Flair's record." [56:33 - 56:53]

John Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair at 16 world title reigns each. It has been over five years since Cena's last world title victory. The most recent being at the Royal Rumble in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles to become WWE Champion. Even though he is a part-time wrestler now, he still hasn't retired and is in good enough shape to return for one last record-breaking world title run.

#3. The Usos name SmackDown star the "honorary" new member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline is undoubtedly the most dominating faction in WWE currently. Comprising Roman Reigns and The Usos, The Bloodline currently holds six championships - both world titles and both tag team titles.

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has recently assisted The Bloodline on multiple occasions. On Friday Night SmackDown, Kevin Owens told Zayn that the trio didn't care about him. Later, Sami confronted The Usos backstage and asked them to make him an "honorary" member of the faction. The Usos agreed, making him an honorary member of The Bloodline.

#2. Kim Orton reveals how Randy Orton feels about his current WWE run

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros #wwe #stallion Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion https://t.co/zr2sRQZ0dA

Kim Orton, the wife of 14-time world champion Randy Orton, has revealed that her husband is having a great time in WWE right now. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kim stated that Randy enjoys working with Riddle.

"He really is like he likes going to work right now and he never really, you know, work was work and he's more into like storylines and like what he's gonna say. And just coming off the cuff with a lot of the things that he says, and you can just tell he's having so much fun. He loves working with Riddle and Riddle's awesome. You know, he's such a great wrestler and he just really enjoys working with him," said Kim Orton. [15:50 - 16:19]

Randy Orton and Riddle began teaming up last year. Dubbed RK-Bro, the two soon became a fan-favorite tag team, winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship twice. They recently lost their titles to The Usos and Orton has since been away from WWE television.

#1. Former Mr. Money in the Bank announces retirement match

Aron Stevens, best known by fans for his time in WWE as Damien Sandow, has announced his retirement match. He took to Instagram to reveal that his final in-ring match would take place on June 11th. He will face off against former WWE Superstar and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch.

“This match against Trevor Murdoch at #ALWAYZREADY, My Swan song as it were, not only marks the finale of an unparalleled wrestling career but the dawn of a new age. When I first left wrestling, the business experienced one of the biggest lulls in its history. Since returning, my presence has not only proven a blessing to fans everywhere but the entire industry has been better off because I was a part of it. After June 11th I will keep the wrestling fans, all staff, the competitors, and the entire industry in my thoughts and prayers going forward as they all proceed without me. Thank you,“ wrote Aron Stevens.

Stevens won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Money in the Bank ladder match in 2013. However, he was unable to cash in his contract successfully. He was released from WWE in 2016 despite him being highly popular among fans.

