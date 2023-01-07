5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Major name quits after Vince McMahon's return, RAW star got fired because of his ex-girlfriend, The Undertaker's reaction to getting kissed by a top male star

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

Vince McMahon is back on WWE's Board of Directors, and some immediate changes have occurred, including a major name quitting. A former WWE Champion has revealed what happened after he kissed The Undertaker on the lips after their match. Additionally, a veteran name has recalled why Bobby Lashley was fired.

Without further ado, let's dive into five news stories you might have missed this week. Be sure to comment and let us know your thoughts and reactions.

#5. The Undertaker was "freaking mad" after getting kissed by a former WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently narrated a hilarious incident of the moment when he kissed The Undertaker and how the Phenom reacted. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran star revealed that he kissed The Undertaker on the lips after their match in Japan, and The Deadman was "freaking mad" after that.

"I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match. Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh," said Kurt Angle.

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle have had multiple memorable matches throughout their careers, and they are considered two of the top stars in the history of the business.

#4. Hall of Famer confirms that Brock Lesnar has creative control

There have always been speculations on which WWE stars have a say in the creative direction of their character. Top names like Roman Reigns and John Cena are said to be in that category. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently confirmed on the Strictly Business podcast that Brock Lesnar has creative control and makes full use of it.

"Anybody that buys into the narrative that I let talent run creative [in WCW] and I gave everybody creative control, let me tell you something, Brock Lesnar has creative control!" Bischoff said. "And he exercises the hell out of it, like the hell out of it!"

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled at the Crown Jewel event in November 2022. He is rumored to return at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event and also features heavily on the official poster for the show.

#3. Top RAW Superstar allegedly got fired due to his ex-girlfriend

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed details about firing Bobby Lashley and his ex-girlfriend and on-screen valet Kristal Marshall from TNA/ IMPACT Wrestling.

A former executive in TNA, Bischoff praised Lashley for his work ethic but noted how Marshall's backstage behavior led to the real-life couple's departure from the company.

"Bobby [Lashley] was like working with butter, he was so easy. I'm talking about backstage. Just classy, easy, professional. Kristal was not. She was a little hard to deal with. She kinda ran that show, so that created a little bit of tension as time went on. She got in the way of Bobby's career, not that it hurt Bobby at all. Obviously TNA was not gonna be where Bobby was gonna end up," said Eric Bischoff.

Bobby Lashley is now one of the top stars in WWE, performing on Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see how the company utilizes the former two-time WWE Champion in 2023.

#2. SmackDown star sends a warning to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is finally set to make his on-screen in-ring return for WWE at the upcoming Royal Rumble. As announced, he will take on LA Knight in a first-time-ever Pitch Black match.

LA Knight recently made it clear in a promo that he isn't afraid of Wyatt or Uncle Howdy and sent out a stern warning to the former Universal Champion.

"Thank you for the limited return of your Pitch Black flavor, the very inspiration for this match at the Royal Rumble, because now you've allowed me the great opportunity to show Bray Wyatt as the shortest WWE return in history. One match in, one match out, never seeing him again," LA Knight asserted.

Fans are eagerly waiting to find out what exactly is a "Pitch Black" match and what Bray Wyatt has in store for the WWE Universe. There are also speculations of Uncle Howdy interfering in the match and finally revealing who he is.

#1. Major name quits the company after Vince McMahon's return

The biggest news story of this last week in WWE has been the unexpected and sudden return of Vince McMahon. The company's former Chairman is officially back on WWE's Board of Directors after leveraging his majority shareholder position to reportedly hold the company hostage on media rights and a potential sale.

Following his return, Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh both quit the company and resigned from the Board. It should be noted that Man Jit Singh was leading the internal investigation into Vince McMahon's "hush money" allegations that forced him to step down last year.

In the "All Hands on Deck" meeting that the company held after Vince's return, it was stated that this wouldn't affect the company's day-to-day operations. However, there are obvious concerns over Vince McMahon ultimately deciding to get involved in the creative decisions once again.

