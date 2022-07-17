5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Major star allegedly released due to huge paycheck, the next Goldberg chosen, Roman Reigns reaches massive milestone

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the week that you might have missed.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to reach milestones, crossing yet another major one recently. The next "Goldberg" has been chosen by the Hall of Famer himself. A legendary star has opened up on a possible return to the ring. Also, a major release could've happened due to a big paycheck.

So without further ado, let's dive into five news stories you might have missed this week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns reaches major milestone ahead of SummerSlam 2022

wrestlelamia.co.uk/roman-reigns-h… Roman Reigns unified the WWE & Universal Titles 100-days ago. In that time he's only defended the titles ONE SINGLE TIME. Roman Reigns unified the WWE & Universal Titles 100-days ago. In that time he's only defended the titles ONE SINGLE TIME.wrestlelamia.co.uk/roman-reigns-h… https://t.co/cHTqXWlyOR

Roman Reigns has been on a roll ever since his return at SummerSlam in 2020. He has shattered record after record and already established himself as one of the greatest champions in the company's history.

The Tribal Chief has reached yet another milestone by completing 100 days as the Undisputed Champion. Reigns has been the Universal Champion for more than 675 days now. At WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed champion. He is now set to once again face Lesnar at the upcoming SummerSlam 2022 show.

#4 Goldberg picks the "next Goldberg" from the current roster

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most popular and dominating stars in the history of the company. With him hinting at being done with wrestling earlier this year, fans have been wondering which young superstar could fill in his shoes? Well, Goldberg himself has answered this question now.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, he was asked the question as to who he sees as the next Goldberg on the current roster. The Hall of Famer named the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker to be the one. The young star has highly impressed fans and critics in his brief stint so far in NXT and could well become a huge star for the company in the future.

#3 The Rock reveals if he'd have another WWE match

The biggest match that WWE could possibly put on right now Roman Reigns v The Rock needs to happen at WrestleMania 39WWE wants to book it, and The Rock has no movie commitments for the first few months of 2023, so it really could be happeningThe biggest match that WWE could possibly put on right now Roman Reigns v The Rock needs to happen at WrestleMania 39 😍WWE wants to book it, and The Rock has no movie commitments for the first few months of 2023, so it really could be happening 👀The biggest match that WWE could possibly put on right now 💪 https://t.co/OtMgXI0ouo

10-time world champion The Rock has made a major claim about his wrestling future and a possible return to the ring. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Rock stated that he's definitely open to a return to wrestling.

"Of course, yeah. I'm always open for that [a return to wrestling], for sure," he said.

For quite some time now, WWE has been teasing a match between The Rock and his cousin and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There have been rumors of this match taking place next year at WrestleMania 39, which also happens to be in Hollywood - a territory ruled by The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson.

#2 Jeff Jarrett recalls AJ Styles refusing to join WWE

A Champion everywhere he goes and rightfully so AJ Styles appreciation tweet because he's one of the GOATs.A Champion everywhere he goes and rightfully so AJ Styles appreciation tweet because he's one of the GOATs.A Champion everywhere he goes and rightfully so 💖 https://t.co/LamgxQLn3x

2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is widely praised as one of the best pro-wrestlers and in-ring performers in the world. After years and years of making a name for himself in promotions across the world, Styles finally joined WWE in 2016 and has been one of the top stars for the company ever since.

However, he refused to sign a deal with the company way earlier in his career, as confirmed by Jeff Jarrett now. Speaking on My World, Jeff Jarrett spoke about how Styles turned down a deal with WWE even when it was the only major wrestling promotion back then.

''He's like 23-24, he's married, in this business and he turned down a developmental deal. This kid is different. I mean, this kid's different. Period. In 2000-2001, in the post-WCW sale, it's(WWE) the only option to make money,'' said Jarrett.

The company reportedly wanted AJ Styles to move to Cincinnati after signing the deal back then. However, the Phenomenal One refused to do that as he didn't want to hamper his wife's college education. Indeed a very brave move that also shows how much he cares about his family over his personal aspirations.

#1 Major WWE release happened due to a big paycheck?

One of the most shocking releases in recent memory has been that of Bray Wyatt. It has been nearly a year now and fans are still scratching their heads as to what made the company let go one of its biggest star. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Road Dogg stated that he thinks the reason behind Wyatt's release was that the company wanted to cut down on costs.

"Look, I don't know what else they could have done with him, to be quite honest with you. I think, just like my release, they needed to trim some fat. I think he was getting paid a ton, I think Braun Strowman was getting paid a ton. You know what I mean? They just looked around and saw."

A former 2-time Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt had won over the fans with the introduction of his new gimmick, The Fiend. The sheer creativity and art of storytelling was a treat to watch, but poor booking led to the downfall of the character. Do you think it was a huge mistake to release Bray Wyatt?

