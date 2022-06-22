Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. This is Rousey's second championship in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Since winning the gold, she's kept busy. She defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown, and also defeated Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi in non-title bouts.

While Ronda Rousey is doing full justice to the belt around her waist, she needs new opponents. Charlotte Flair is away. Sasha Banks and Naomi are suspended indefinitely. WWE might be hard-pressed to find worthwhile challengers for Rousey, and as such, they may look to the NXT and NXT UK brands to freshen things up.

Below are 5 WWE NXT stars who could dethrone Ronda Rousey.

#5 Blair Davenport from NXT UK could take on Ronda Rousey

Blair Davenport is likely the future NXT UK Women's Champion. The talented British star was in a feud with current champion Meiko Satomura. Unfortunately, their rivalry was cut short when Blair suffered a leg injury during their bout.

It was recently revealed that Davenport will be returning to in-ring action on the British brand. While it isn't yet known what she'll do, it is highly likely she'll target Meiko once again to claim the title she nearly won.

WWE could take a different route, however. Instead of having Blair return to NXT UK, she could be called up to the main roster. She has all of the talent needed to succeed. If she were to be called up and instantly dethroned Ronda Rousey, WWE could have a top star on their hands almost instantly.

#4 Ivy Nile

NXT's Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile is a member of the NXT brand. While she had a few matches in 2020, she made her proper NXT debut in 2021. Ivy is a member of Diamond Mine. In some ways, she is the most threatening member of the faction.

She has similarities to The Baddest Woman On The Planet. She's hard-hitting and a pugnacious brawler just like Rousey. Ivy is also skilled at submissions.

While neither has a ton of in-ring experience in WWE, Ronda does have more. Still, Ivy has proven to be a quick learner. She took a 25-year veteran in Meiko Satomura to the limit on NXT UK. She could very well upset Ronda Rousey.

#3 Nikkita Lyons has all the tools to become a sizeable threat soon

Nikkita Lyons

Nikkita Lyons is one of the newest stars of NXT. Despite only being with WWE for a brief period of time, she's already made a splash. Twitter is obsessed with the superstar. Between her look, her in-ring ability, and her unique offense, Lyons stands out.

Lyons is also quite young. While she has a lot of time to develop, she's a very talented wrestler already. It isn't certain if she could defeat Ronda Rousey if the two went at it today, but it isn't impossible either. Considering her age and experience level, that is high praise. Lyons is likely a future SmackDown Women's Champion. Beating Ronda would be a great way to achieve it.

#2 Meiko Satomura has a wealth of experience

Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura is an icon in professional wrestling. She began her pro career in Japan in 1995. She made a name for herself there, and even periodically competed in World Championship Wrestling.

Today, she is a coach and talent for NXT UK. Satomura even holds the NXT UK Women's Championship. At 42 years old, she isn't the typical superstar who would be called up to the main roster. That is the exact reason why Meiko should be Ronda's challenger.

Ronda Rousey vs. Meiko Satomura would be different to anything else happening on the main roster. It could also be helpful for Ronda. Despite her success, she still hasn't had that much in-ring action. Being in the ring and working with a legend like Meiko would help Ronda considerably. Meiko taking the title from her would surprise fans, but it'd also be credible.

#1 Mandy Rose has Toxic Attraction to back her up

Mandy Rose may be the biggest threat to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. However, there's a caveat. As talented as Rose is, she isn't a major threat to Ronda on her own.

Toxic Attraction is the biggest threat to The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Mandy Rose is the leader of the faction. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are her partners in the group. Collectively, the trio has all three women's championships NXT has to offer.

If the trio join the main roster, they will no doubt want to replicate their success from NXT 2.0. As powerful and talented as Rousey is, she's only human. Three against one isn't the kind of odds that favor the champion.

NXT and NXT UK are loaded with talent. Both the male and female ranks are star-studded. Could any of the female superstars in developmental dethrone Ronda Rousey? As WWE fans have learned, never say never. Speaking of NXT, click here to read about potential opponents for Brock Lesnar in WWE NXT.

