8 NXT Superstars who should compete in NXT's first WWE Money in the Bank ladder match 

The Money in the Bank ladder matches in WWE usually involve talent from different shows such as RAW and SmackDown. One thing that comes to mind about this concept is when will WWE finally have a MITB ladder contest for NXT Superstars. The superstars of NXT bring in so much excitement in ladder matches. Recently, NXT has produced ladder matches that involved both unifying and reviving past championships in WWE.

NXT is a growing brand in which superstars from the main roster even appear on the show. The black and gold brand has its own separate women's, tag team, cruiserweight, and men's divisions. Having a Money in the Bank ladder contest for the brand could help elevate the talent in NXT. If WWE is interested, they can air the match on television as a way to help boost the black and gold brand's ratings.

With the NXT roster thinning as talent gets called up to RAW and SmackDown, there's only so much WWE can do when selecting participants. However, here are eight such participants who should be part of the first NXT Money in the Bank ladder match.

#8 WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the youngest stars of WWE NXT today at 23 years old. Since his debut, he has made huge impacts, such as going to the main roster months after his debut. Within his first year, he had already competed at WrestleMania. Theory also had been a part of numerous factions. At first, he allied with Zelina Vega, then Seth Rollins, and now Johnny Gargano, as part of The Way.

Inserting Theory in the ladder match can also be a strategy to have him compete as a singles wrestler. Theory has even shown that he's capable of competing alone by pulling formidable performances in his singles matches.

